Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state's legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
wcn247.com
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
wcn247.com
Prosecution: Woman planned the killings of her 3 children
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts woman used exercise bands to strangle her three children in the family home in a well-planned assault while her husband was out for about 20 minutes picking up medicine at a pharmacy and a takeout dinner. Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy to charges including murder, strangulation and assault and battery at her arraignment Tuesday. The judge did not set monetary bail. While the prosecution said the killings were planned, Clancy's defense attorney said his client was struggling with mental health issues and taking a variety of medications.
wcn247.com
Companies agree to pay $45M over California oil spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies have agreed to pay $45 million to thousands of Southern California fishermen, tour companies and property owners who sued after an offshore oil spill sent crude washing ashore. Attorneys for plaintiffs said Thursday that a tentative settlement was reached between the MV Beijing and MSC Danit and their clients who sued. A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement. The agreement comes more than a year after a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy ruptured and spilled crude off the Southern California coast. Amplify has said the two vessels damaged the duct when they dragged their anchors across it during a January 2021 storm.
wcn247.com
Allen leads Kansas City over Western Illinois 76-64
MACOMB, Ill. — Shemarri Allen scored 26 points to lead Kansas City over Western Illinois 76-64. Allen was 9-of-16 shooting with a 3-pointer and went 7 for 10 from the foul line for the Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit League). Rayquawndis Mitchell added 16 points and five rebounds, while Babacar Diallo scored 15. The Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6) were led by Trenton Massner with 15 points and five assists.
wcn247.com
New debt plan proposes spike in Puerto Rico power bills
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Residential electric bills in Puerto Rico could increase by an average of $19 a month if a federal bankruptcy judge approves a proposal to restructure the staggering debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company. The plan filed Thursday would cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion debt held by the Electric Power Authority _ the largest of any government agency. The plan also has the support of at least three major classes of creditors, according to a federal control board that oversees the U.S. territory’s finances and filed the proposal.
Comments / 0