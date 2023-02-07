ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Billy Roy Goude was a great jokester

Funeral services for Billy Roy Goude, 85, will be held. Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery. Mr. Goude passed away Feb. 10 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

U.S. Navy vessel arrives in North Myrtle Beach area

A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday. Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean. “Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy