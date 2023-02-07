Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Kentucky Celebrates February as Lamb Month
Sheep and lamb producers across the state joined Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles in Lexington earlier this week to commemorate February as Lamb Month in Kentucky. In a news release, Quarles highlighted the benefits of sheep as an excellent livestock option for many Kentucky farms, noting that not only is lamb a lean and protein-rich meat, but it also provides milk and fiber, thus adding to the state’s agricultural diversity.
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
wkdzradio.com
Robert Fooshee, 65, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Trigg County native 65-year old Robert Thomas ”R.T.” Fooshee, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, February 13, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning, February 13.
Goodwill hosting expungement clinics across Kentucky
Getting a criminal record expunged can be expensive but Goodwill Industries of Kentucky helped ease the cost of the process by sponsoring fees for more than 50 people.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
wkdzradio.com
Inaugural Kentucky Crop Health Conference A Success
The inaugural Kentucky Crop Health Conference in Bowling Green Thursday, February 9, at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. More than 90 farmers and agriculture business representatives learned about crop health topics ranging from tar spot on corn to pests impacting soybeans and wheat. University of Kentucky Extension Pathologist Dr. Keirsten Wise says it was a great opportunity farmers to learn from some top researchers.
wkdzradio.com
Finley Notes Strong 2022, Preparing For 2023 Election Cycle
It was all smiles for Carmen Finley. And rightfully so. The county clerk had nothing but good news for the Trigg County Fiscal Court during Monday night’s meeting, in which she was able to turn over a treasury deposit worth $276,586.87 in excess fees. This was the result of...
wkdzradio.com
Jimmy Mosley, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Jimmy Mosley of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
wkdzradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Approved For Beginning Farmer Loan Program Funding
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation announced Friday it has approved over $1.5 million for eight agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth, including Christian County. At its monthly meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approved $26,250 for Christian County’s Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The program is designed to assist individuals...
spectrumnews1.com
Strangulation charges against Valentine upgraded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robbie Valentine, the former University of Louisville men’s basketball player and community leader, is under arrest and charged with strangulation. At his arraignment Friday, the charge was upgraded from strangulation 2nd degree to 1st degree. According to the arrest citation, Valentine and his girlfriend had...
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
wkdzradio.com
Kevin Simmons, 56, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life for 56 year old Kevin Simmons of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12. Survivors include:. Mother – Shirley Ezell, Hopkinsville, KY. Companion – Anjalena “Angel” Randolph, Hopkinsville,...
wkdzradio.com
Gubernatorial Candidate Alan Keck Speaks at Town Hall Meeting in Princeton
Republican Gubernatorial candidate and two-term Mayor of Somerset Alan Keck stopped in Princeton for a town hall meeting with local residents Wednesday evening. In an interview with the News Edge at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Adsmore Museum, Keck said the town halls provide Kentuckians a way to get to know him and his platform, as well as time for residents to voice their own concerns.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Comments / 0