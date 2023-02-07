Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
New study released shows declining enrollment of students in every region of NYS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An education watchdog group is now calling on the state to take a closer look at student enrollment statewide. After a new report, conducted by Education Trust New York showed elementary school enrollment in both traditional public and private schools fell over the last five years, while homeschooling and charter school enrollment increased in that time.
Comments / 0