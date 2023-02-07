Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. Voters in November narrowly approved...
Delayed Idaho Murders 911 Call Finally Explained
It took eight hours for the roommates of the slain students to call the police, but a new report offers an explanation as to why the alarm wasn't raised sooner.
Local animal activists react to proposed Fort Hall crackdown on stray dogs following fatal attack
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation. The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured. But the tribes’ proposed crackdown on stray dogs found on the reservation has sparked an outcry among...
Comments / 0