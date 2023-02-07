Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to Leave at End of 2023, Company Begins Search for Successor
Dan Schulman became PayPal CEO after the company's split from eBay in 2015. He will remain a member of PayPal's board of directors. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished at PayPal and of the incredibly talented and committed people I work with every day," Schulman said in a statement.
NBC Los Angeles
Web Browser Opera Is Planning to Incorporate ChatGPT
BEIJING — Niche web browser Opera is planning to integrate ChatGPT into its products, Opera's parent Kunlun Tech announced Wednesday. No details were shared on timing, or whether the functions would be available across all of Opera's products — which include desktop and mobile browsers for iOS and Android.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Disney announced layoffs, cost cuts and new plans for ESPN. Google's AI event is a flop with investors. Mattel earnings disappointed Wall Street after a bad holiday quarter. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Disney dominion. It's Bob Iger's Magic...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says He Prefers to Stay Only Two Years, Calls Streaming ‘the Future'
Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the company's reorganization and quarterly earnings results. Iger, who returned to Disney's helm in November, said he had no plans to stay longer than two years in his post. More "Frozen" and "Toy Story" sequels are on...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney CEO Bob Iger's Potential Willingness to Sell Hulu Is a Reversal in Strategy
Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that "everything was on the table" with regard to Hulu's ownership. Disney currently owns 66% of Hulu. Comcast owns the remainder. Comcast executives believe Hulu could supercharge its streaming efforts beyond Peacock, sources said. Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts have a strong working...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Is the Latest Threat to Facebook as Ad Targeting Suffers
Facebook's more limited targeted capabilities coupled with Amazon's investment in ads products is leading a growing number of brands to shift their ad budgets. Amazon's ad business, which has catapulted to third among digital ad companies, grew 19% in the fourth quarter, while Facebook parent Meta reported its third straight drop in revenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tapestry, Credit Suisse, Disney and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Tapestry — The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell of $1.33, beating StreetAccount's estimate of $1.27, and raised its fiscal 2023 earnings outlook. Tapestry rallied nearly 10% in the premarket. Hilton Worldwide — The hotel...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Disney Stock Has More Upside Thanks to Bob Iger's Turnaround Plan
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said that he’s bullish on Disney stock after the company announced a robust restructuring and cost-cutting plan. Disney announced a plan to lay off 7,000 employees, restructure the company and cut $5.5 billion in costs. Activist investor Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that Trian...
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix Attempts to Clear Up ‘Confusion' On Password Sharing
Netflix has a password problem shared. Now they’re hoping to make it a problem halved. On Feb. 8, Netflix announced that when it comes to the password sharing currently weighing down its business, it will roll out its new rules in the Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain markets.
NBC Los Angeles
Everything Is on the Table Now With Hulu, Disney CEO Iger Says
Disney CEO Bob Iger said that "everything is on the table" as it considers buying Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu. The company currently owns two-thirds of the general entertainment streaming service. Iger's comments come after he announced a broader restructure of the company, minutes after posting first-quarter earnings. Disney CEO...
NBC Los Angeles
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook; Stoxx 600 Down 1.1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.1% in afternoon trade. Most sectors and major bourses were in...
