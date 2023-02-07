Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings UFC 284 promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football fans gambling on UFC 284 can take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal...
DraftKings Super Bowl promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs-Eagles
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football lovers who bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in...
Mall demolition plan; best pizzas; children’s hospital: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. Marty at Giant grocery stores is a love-it or hate-it robot. It (he?) patrols store aisles looking for spills, out-of-stock items and other simple tasks. It wears big googly eyes and a name tag. Our Sean Adams wrote about a video that showed Marty out of a...
BetMGM Super Bowl LVII: First Bet Offer Up to $1,000 Paid in Bonus Bets for you
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, sports fans betting on this weekend’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles can obtain a First Bet Offer Up...
FanDuel promo code unlocks No Sweat First Bet Up to $3,000 for Super Bowl 2023
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, new users betting on the big game or any other event in February 2023 can get a No Sweat...
Penn State offers son of former Harrisburg High star, Super Bowl champ
Tre Poteat picked up a Penn State offer Wednesday evening, and if that name sounds familiar for folks in the Keystone State there is good reason. His father is former Harrisburg High, Pitt and NFL star Hank Poteat, who is currently the cornerbacks coach at Iowa State. Hank Poteat was...
Sisters with a Steelton connection taught Jalen Hurts to make a cheesesteak. He changed their lives
Jalen Hurts borrowed an apron last summer, stepped behind the grill at the FoodChasers Kitchen, and attempted to cook his first cheesesteak. And that’s when the quarterback, who has looked flawless at times this season while guiding the Eagles to the Super Bowl, revealed his shortcomings as a short-order cook.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday? One Pa. convenience store will be serving it up
Super Bowl Sunday figures to be a long one for a whole lot of Philadelphia Eagles fans, and it looks like Wawa is doing its part to make sure they all make it through the final whistle of the big game. That’s because the convenience store is offering free coffee...
How to watch Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Lightning: TV, time, free live-stream for this rematch of last season’s Cup final
The last three winners of the Stanley Cup will meet Thursday night in Florida. Both the Colorado Avalanche (27-18-4) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (32-16-2) are in third place in their respective divisions and are in position to make the playoffs again with a strong finish. Tampa, the 2019-20 and...
Native Americans push for Chiefs to abandon name, mascot, ‘tomahawk chop’
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they had in 2021 when the Chiefs were vying for a second-consecutive Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.
Former Steelers player, Pittsburgh area legend has died at 80
A rough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers family has just gotten rougher. That’s because Paul Martha, a legendary Steeler and Pittsburgh sports figure, has died. Martha is a Pittsburgh native who played at Shady Side Academy before going on to become an All-American running back at Pitt. The Steelers took him in the first-round, 10th-overall, of the 1964 draft, and he played for the team through the 1969 season. He played a final year with the Broncos in 1970.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0