Ohio State

DraftKings UFC 284 promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets offer

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, football fans gambling on UFC 284 can take advantage of a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets deal...
Native Americans push for Chiefs to abandon name, mascot, ‘tomahawk chop’

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are the reason Rhonda LeValdo is in Arizona for the Super Bowl. But she won’t be here to watch the game. LeValdo and other Native Americans will be pushing again for the Chiefs to abandon the team’s name, mascot and fan-driven “tomahawk chop.” It’s the same goal they had in 2021 when the Chiefs were vying for a second-consecutive Super Bowl win in Tampa, Florida.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former Steelers player, Pittsburgh area legend has died at 80

A rough couple of weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers family has just gotten rougher. That’s because Paul Martha, a legendary Steeler and Pittsburgh sports figure, has died. Martha is a Pittsburgh native who played at Shady Side Academy before going on to become an All-American running back at Pitt. The Steelers took him in the first-round, 10th-overall, of the 1964 draft, and he played for the team through the 1969 season. He played a final year with the Broncos in 1970.
PITTSBURGH, PA
