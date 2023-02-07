ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Los Angeles

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Traded to Suns by Nets in Blockbuster Deal

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Just after 1 a.m. ET, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant

NBA Twitter stunned as Suns reportedly land Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix. Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Source: Gary Payton II Failed Physical Puts Warriors' Trade in Jeopardy

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Winners, Losers From Chaotic 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

Winners, losers from chaotic 2023 NBA trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 NBA trade deadline has borne more fruit than expected. In the build-up to the deadline, Kyrie Irving’s move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks generated the most headlines, but more action didn’t emerge until the final day.

