Savannah you can do it God is with all things work together for we don’t see it at the time God is with your parents they are serving the time they need to and get a closer relationship with him same with you in everything give thanks for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus conserving you God is God he could have changed it for your parents but his ways not our way they will be able to bless people where they are You are in my prayers. Joy
Give me a break. She makes enough money to hire a nanny. All the money her parents stole that they all lived on, I don't feel sorry for her. Her parents are at Camp Cupcake, and they aren't even in a real prison. Stop looking for sympathy from the public. Girl bye.
Really MAD AT GOD🤣🤣🤣 GOD DIDN'T TELL YOUR PARENTS TO STEAL MONEY FROM NOT JUST ONE BANK ALOT. SMH. AND I NEVER SAW YOU GUYS GO TO CHURCH. SO STOP PLAYING WITH MY GOD
Comments / 83