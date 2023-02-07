How to watch the State of the Union address live online for free—even without cable

President Joe Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

With Chinese spy balloons making headlines and questions about his re-election plans looming, President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday evening in a State of the Union address.

And while those topics might be on everyone’s mind, expect the economy to be one of the primary talking points, as Biden highlights growth over the past two years. He might find a relatively cool reception to that, as this year’s address will be made from the rostrum of a GOP-controlled House of Representatives, which has threatened him with investigations and vows to reverse some of his earlier victories.

When does the 2023 State of the Union address air?

Biden is scheduled to begin his address shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Expect the speech to last a little over an hour.

Where can I watch the 2023 State of the Union?

The address will be widely covered by all major broadcast networks and cable news channels, each airing it live and having plenty of analysis after (and, in some cases, before) the speech. Networks won’t begin their coverage until 9:00 p.m. ET, but several cable channels will begin focused coverage earlier.

CNN will air Anderson Cooper, as usual, at 8:00 p.m., but the focus will undoubtedly be on the speech. And Fox will air Tucker Carlson at that time.

How can I watch the State of the Union for free if I don’t have cable?

The 2023 joint address to Congress will be broadcast by ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and Fox—meaning you’re almost certainly going to be able to find at least one channel airing it with a strong signal over the air via a high-definition antenna. Be sure to test it in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

Can I stream the State of the Union live online?

Yes, on pretty much any service you can imagine.

ABC

You can log into ABCNews.com to watch the address. The ABC News Facebook page and ABC News Live will also carry the address.

CBS

CBS News Live, the network’s online streaming news service, will carry the speech. You can also watch on the CBS News Facebook page. And the CBS News livestream on YouTube will carry the State of the Union as well.

FOX

You can either log into Fox.com to watch the address or use the Fox Now app.

NBC

Free options include NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app, which will all simulcast the address. You can also watch it live on the Facebook page of NBC News.

PBS

The PBS Newshour livestream on YouTube will carry the address.

CNN

Video coverage will stream on the CNN.com homepage and can be watched on the CNNGo streaming service. (You’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite subscription for that service, though.)

MSNBC

Watch the address on the networks’ Website. (Sign-in required.)

Fox News

Live coverage will begin at FoxNews.com at 9:00 p.m. ET, but you’ll need to sign-in first.

C-Span

The network will broadcast the address live on its Website and take calls from viewers following the speech.

White House

The website of the president’s residence and workplace will air a livestream on its official website, on Twitter (both the @WhiteHouse and @Potus accounts) and on Facebook.

Looking for a more complete streaming option that extends beyond the State of the Union? Try these:

What will President Biden discuss in the 2023 State of the Union?

While many State of the Union addresses make big policy proposals, that’s unlikely to be the case this year, given the frosty relationship between Biden and the House of Representatives. Instead, Biden is expected to highlight his efforts to fight inflation, improve infrastructure and create jobs (as well as a victory lap for last Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs report).

Observers will be looking for what this could mean surrounding his plans for 2024. Biden’s expected to run again, though his approval rating is hovering around the lowest of his presidency. That could also means he will draw battle lines, particularly around topics like the debt ceiling. And he’s expected to discuss his decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Saturday.

Who is giving the Republican response to the 2023 State of the Union?

Arkansas Governor (and former Trump press secretary) Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response following Biden’s address. She was just elected in November, but is a political veteran. And she’s the first woman to lead a Republican state.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, will give a rebuttal speech in Spanish. That’s the first time the GOP has offered a Spanish State of the Union response since 2020.

