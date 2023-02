THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some toddlers who don't interact with their parents may have early signs of autism, a new study suggests. Researchers showed kids between 12 and 48 months of age "split-screen" moving images, then used eye tracking to evaluate their attention. Some toddlers who paid closer attention to scenes without people rather than to someone saying playful phrases a mother might use were later diagnosed with autism with 94% accuracy. ...

2 DAYS AGO