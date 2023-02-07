ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#20. Night (The Night Trilogy, #1)

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxITw_0kfbbUTG00

- Author: Elie Wiesel

- Score: 11,080

- Average rating: 4.36 (based on 1,150,070 ratings)

"Night," the first in a trilogy of books, is the most well-known of the more than 50 works Elie Wiesel produced in his lifetime. In just over 100 pages, Wiesel recounts his experiences at the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps during the Holocaust—a history he felt compelled to share, as he stated in his 1986 Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech , "Because, if we forget, we are guilty, we are accomplices." The impact of this book has only grown since its publication in 1956, with educators teaching the book in schools for decades and book sales soaring alongside current events, including Wiesel's death in July 2016.

