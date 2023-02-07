ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#23. Julius Caesar

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ns6tk_0kfbbTaX00

- Author: William Shakespeare

- Score: 10,472

- Average rating: 3.70 (based on 191,622 ratings)

Shakespeare takes on history with "Julius Caesar," a tragic story of power and betrayal. Brutus, who worked closely with Caesar, joined his fellow conspirators to assassinate Caesar to save the republic from a tyrannical leader. The events had the opposite effect when, only two years later, Caesar's grandnephew was crowned the first emperor of Rome. The play marked a political shift in Shakespeare's writing.

