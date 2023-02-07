ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#21. Brave New World

By Goodreads
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Flbxa_0kfbbSho00

- Author: Aldous Huxley

- Score: 10,853

- Average rating: 3.99 (based on 1,711,789 ratings)

In "Brave New World," published in 1932, Aldous Huxley paints a picture of a dystopian future where people consume pills called soma to get a sense of instant bliss without side effects. Emotions, individuality, and lasting relationships aren't allowed. A preordained class system is decided at the embryonic stage, with certain people getting hormones for peak mental and athletic fitness. Some historians believe the book's plot could represent the future in the next 100 years.

You may also like: Pop culture history from the year you were born

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy