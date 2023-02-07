ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#19. The Crucible

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QD9j_0kfbbKtE00

- Author: Arthur Miller

- Score: 11,619

- Average rating: 3.60 (based on 380,466 ratings)

This 1953 play is a dramatized version of the Salem witch trials of the late 1600s. In the novel, a group of young girls are dancing in the forest; when caught, they fake illness and shift blame to avoid punishment. Their lies set off witchcraft accusations throughout the town. Arthur Miller wrote "The Crucible" to protest the actions of Sen. Joseph McCarthy , who set up a committee in the early 1950s to investigate and prosecute the Communists he thought had infiltrated the government. It won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play.

