ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#28. The Hobbit (The Lord of the Rings, #0)

By Goodreads
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qdSt_0kfbbJ0V00

- Author: J.R.R. Tolkien

- Score: 8,552

- Average rating: 4.28 (based on 3,583,681 ratings)

" The Hobbit " is the story of Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit who sets off on a journey through the fictional world of Middle-earth in search of adventure and treasure. J.R.R. Tolkien originally wrote this book for his own kids, and it was an instant success in the children's book market. It also grew a keen following with older readers alongside the release of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy in the 1960s, when it offered a great reprieve from the tumult of the times, and the big screen adaptation in the early 2000s.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy