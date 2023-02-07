Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Jerry West Award Top 10
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 10 players from across the country named to the Jerry West Award Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men’s basketball.
Shannon Jr. is one of only 14 players nationally averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. The Texas Tech transfer has started every game for the Illini, currently ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring at 17 points per game. Shannon Jr. leads the league in free throws made (113) and is second in attempts (144).
2023 Jerry West Award Candidates*
Gradey Dick, Kansas
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyone George, Baylor
Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Terrence Shannon Jr. , Illinois
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Isaiah Wong, Miami
*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.
