Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Jerry West Award Top 10

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 10 players from across the country named to the Jerry West Award Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men’s basketball.

Shannon Jr. is one of only 14 players nationally averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. The Texas Tech transfer has started every game for the Illini, currently ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring at 17 points per game. Shannon Jr. leads the league in free throws made (113) and is second in attempts (144).

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates*

Gradey Dick, Kansas

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyone George, Baylor

Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Terrence Shannon Jr. , Illinois

Terquavion Smith, N.C. State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Isaiah Wong, Miami

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

