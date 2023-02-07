ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Jerry West Award Top 10

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvLtx_0kfbb1Cg00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of 10 players from across the country named to the Jerry West Award Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday. The annual award recognizes the top shooting guard in Division I men’s basketball.

Shannon Jr. is one of only 14 players nationally averaging at least 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal per game. The Texas Tech transfer has started every game for the Illini, currently ranked seventh in the Big Ten in scoring at 17 points per game. Shannon Jr. leads the league in free throws made (113) and is second in attempts (144).

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates*
Gradey Dick, Kansas
Adam Flagler, Baylor
Keyone George, Baylor
Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Terrence Shannon Jr. , Illinois
Terquavion Smith, N.C. State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Isaiah Wong, Miami
*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Second half run propels Illini over No. 24 Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Down four going into half, Illinois (17-7, 8-5) came out of the break ready to play holding Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) to just 26 points in the second half on the way to a 69-60 victory. The Illini held the Scarlet Knights scoreless for over ten minutes in the middle of the second […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Makhi Wright leads MacArthur to winning season

DECATUR (WCIA) — MacArthur boys basketball are just a few games away from making school history. Senior Makhi Wright has helped lead the generals to a successful season. A crazy turnaround considering he almost didn’t even play high school basketball. MacArthur’s Makhi Wright thought his basketball playing days were over when he rode the bench […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois comes back and beats Nebraska on the road

LINCOLN, Ne. (WCIA) — Illinois is on the road facing Nebraska, this is the first time these two have seen each other this season. Illinois came from behind, going on a 20 point run to win the game 72-64. Illinois guard Makira Cook led for the Orange and Blue with 22 points. Impressive game for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Conaty wins Athlete of the Week

LE ROY (WCIA) — Ethan Conaty is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Le Roy wrestler won the Class 1A Le Roy regional title at 160 pounds, improving his record to 33-13 this season, and advancing to this weekend’s sectional. In addition to wrestling, the senior was a first team all-Heart of Illinois Conference […]
LE ROY, IL
WCIA

Four Illini accept NFL Combine invites

WCIA — Four former Illinois football players received NFL Combine invites. Chase and Sydney Brown, Quan Martin and Devon Witherspoon will all participate in the week long event in Indianapolis Feb. 28-March 6, according to a release on Wednesday. The four selections tie for the second-most in Illinois program history, only behind 2003 when five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (2-9-23)

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Check out scores from games across Central Illinois, plus highlights from the Lincoln vs. Mahomet Seymour basketball game. GIRLS BASKETBALL Lincoln 65, Mahomet 46 Le Roy 49, Tremont 62 Sacred Heart-Griffin 44, Normal University 33 Normal Community 69, Danville 13 Springfield Southeast 69, Decatur Eisenhower 31 Tuscola 44, Central A&M 32
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Illinois softball opens season this weekend

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois softball team starts its season with a bang. The Illini will play five games this weekend in Clearwater, Florida against three Top 25 teams. Games against No. 6 Texas, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 21 Auburn all await the Illini in the NCAA Leadoff Classic. Illinois has plenty of experience […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois women’s basketball enters stretch run

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is into its stretch run of the regular season with just five games remaining before postseason play starts. And for the first time in a long time, the Illini (18-6, 8-5 B1G) are in position to make some noise in March. Illinois currently sits in sixth place […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County Bobcats announce immediate end of operations

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Bobcats are no more. In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, the Southern Professional Hockey League team announced that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. “Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations,” said team owner Ellen Tully. “It is a sad day for hockey fans in Danville, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville’s Palmer Arena responds to hockey team’s folding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — David S. Palmer Arena in Danville issued a statement on Friday that served as their response to the sudden folding of its tenant. The Vermilion County Bobcats, which called Palmer Arena their home, announced on Thursday that the team would be suspending operations immediately. During their two years in the Southern […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign family raising money for ADA-accessible van

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — For the Moore family, they try to keep life as normal as possible. “To know Kenny is to love Kenny. Even in your darkest days, his smile will light up a room and he has a very good heart,” Tekerya Moore, Kenny’s wife, said. Kenny Moore is confined to a wheelchair, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The Khach: Meet Erin Watson

Grace Khachaturian got to sit down with Urbana-native, Erin Waston. We dive into a bit of her story and impact, the ministry YoungLives and trace back the roots of her heart for people. Full interview below:. Link to full podcast!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur native to participate in Super Bowl Navy flyover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Look! Up in the sky during the Super Bowl! It’s a Decatur native! During the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, three Navy tactical squadrons will fly over State Farm Stadium. Capt. William Frank from Decatur will participate in the flyover as part of one of two F/A-18F Super […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Tom Grassman Band on CI Stage

Lots of great shows around central Illinois and we’re excited to feature the Tom Grassman Band on the CI Stage today. Tom Grassman Band plays “Rock-and-Roll Party Music”. You know every word. You can act out the video. You can dance to it. It feels good. Kitchen...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U.S. Marine Band member, Monticello native, performs with students

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello and Urbana High Schools are teaming up to host a special concert on Wednesday with a special guest. Master Gunnery Sergeant John Mula is a Monticello native and a member of the United States Marine Band. Nicknamed “The President’s Own,” the band’s mission is to perform for the President of […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Gilman celebrates as WWII veteran turns 100 years old

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The people of Gilman came together on Thursday to wish a happy birthday to a special member of their community. Max Howard, a World War II veteran living in that town, turned 100 years old on Thursday. The community wanted to show their support for all that he’s done for the […]
GILMAN, IL
WCIA

Extras needed in Paxton movie production

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in one central Illinois town not only have a chance to see a movie being filmed, but they also have a chance to be in one. A filming crew from upstate Naperville is in Paxton this week filming Desperate Souls. They will be filming on Thursday and Friday at […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy