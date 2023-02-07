ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#39. Crime and Punishment

By Goodreads
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTQfe_0kfbaxuQ00

- Author: Fyodor Dostoevsky

- Score: 5,537

- Average rating: 4.25 (based on 798,073 ratings)

This Russian classic, published in 1886, tells the story of a former student named Rodion Raskolnikov, who is now impoverished and on the verge of mental instability. To get money—and to demonstrate his exceptionalness—he comes up with a murderous plan to kill a pawnbroker. Considered one of the first psychological novels , "Crime and Punishment" is also quite political as it explores the character's pull toward liberal views and his rebellion against them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy