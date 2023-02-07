ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#40. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvDxJ_0kfbauGF00

- Author: Mark Twain

- Score: 5,170

- Average rating: 3.92 (based on 879,567 ratings)

"The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" takes place in the fictional town of St. Petersburg, Missouri, during the 1840s. Tom Sawyer and his friend Huck Finn witness a murder by Joe. After the boys stay silent, the wrong man is accused of the crime. When they flee, the whole town presumes them dead, and the boys end up attending their own funerals. Mark Twain's portrayal of Sawyer and Finn challenges the idyllic American view of childhood, instead showing children as fallible human beings with imperfections like anyone else.

