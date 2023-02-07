ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#43. The Red Badge of Courage

By Goodreads
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiV6F_0kfbatNW00

- Author: Stephen Crane

- Score: 4,752

- Average rating: 3.28 (based on 99,854 ratings)

In "The Red Badge of Courage," Henry Fleming enlists in the Union Army, enticed by visions of glory. When the reality of war and battle sets in, Fleming retreats in fear. In the end, he faces his cowardice and rises to leadership. This American war novel was published in 1895 and is so authentic that it's easy to believe the author—born after the Civil War ended—was himself a veteran.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy