#48. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou's Autobiography, #1)

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRhPe_0kfbaqjL00

- Author: Maya Angelou

- Score: 4,153

- Average rating: 4.28 (based on 492,982 ratings)

In the first of her seven memoirs, " I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings ," Maya Angelou speaks of her early life growing up in the South, including the abuse and racism she faced. Before this, Angelou was known as a poet but was encouraged to try her hand at long-form writing following a party she attended with the legendary James Baldwin. This book sold 1 million copies, was nominated for a National Book Award, and spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list.

