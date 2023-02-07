ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#47. Oedipus Rex (The Theban Plays, #1)

By Goodreads
 4 days ago

- Author: Sophocles

- Score: 4,211

- Average rating: 3.72 (based on 200,721 ratings)

The tragic Greek play " Oedipus Rex " tells the shocking tale of King Oedipus, who unknowingly kills his father and marries his mother. The work of Sophocles has inspired many others across disciplines, including Igor Stravinsky's 1920s opera of the same name. Sigmund Freud's psychoanalytic concept of the Oedipus complex , a theory that children are sexually attracted to their opposite-sex parent, also derived from this work.

