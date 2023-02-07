ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another, Another Addition To Staff

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ3U9_0kfbag9J00

Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending several seasons working with various parts of different offenses with a focus on the offensive line.

The Michigan Football staff continues to evolve heading into the 2023 season, this time with the addition of a new offensive analyst. On Tuesday, the football program announced the hiring of Nick Gilbert - a former assistant and offensive line coach at Idaho.

You can read the full release below:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) the hiring of Nick Gilbert as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines' coaching staff. Gilbert comes to Ann Arbor after spending the 2021 season at the University of Colorado.

Gilbert worked directly with former Michigan analyst Kyle DeVan as a quality control specialist with the offense in Boulder, assisting specifically with the offensive line.

Prior to joining the Colorado staff, Gilbert was the offensive line coach at the University of Idaho in 2021. The Vandals had a solid run game under Gilbert's direction, averaging 171 yards per game to rank 31st in FBS. They also set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in a game.

During the 2020 COVID-19 season, Gilbert was an offensive quality control analyst at the University of Memphis. He worked with the running backs and tight ends, played an active role in scouting and recruiting and helped manage the team of graduate assistants.

Gilbert was the offensive line coach at Concord University (Athens, W.Va.) during the 2019 season. Prior to that appointment, Gilbert was a graduate assistant coach working with the offensive line at Idaho for three seasons (2013-15). He also served as a graduate assistant at Memphis in 2016 and spent two years in the same role at the University of Louisville (2017-18), working with the offensive line at both stops. The Memphis and Louisville offenses ranked tops in their conferences during Gilbert's stints with the programs. He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Division III Heidelberg University, coaching the outside linebackers during the 2012 season.

Gilbert earned his bachelor's degree in Homeland Security in 2012 from Tiffin University (Ohio), where he was a three-year letterman playing on the Dragons' offensive line. Gilbert and Michigan quarterback coach Kirk Campbell crossed paths at Tiffin, where Campbell was the wide receivers and tight ends coach in 2011. Gilbert started his collegiate career at Erie Community College. He earned his master's degree in education from Idaho in 2016.

A Syracuse, N.Y., native, Gilbert graduated from Onondaga Junior/Senior High School where he lettered in football, basketball and lacrosse. During his time at Onondaga, Gilbert played alongside current Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, the Wolverines' all-time leading rusher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Filed under: Detroit Lions News Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Hutchinson won the fan vote, but Gardner won the AP vote. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sauce Gardner,…
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Swihart Closes Out Addison in Wrestling Team District

Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart, top, battles Keelan Mullin of Addison in the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 team district tournament on Thursday at AHS. (February 9, 2023 10:22 PM) The legend of Hanover-Horton High School wrestler Danni Swihart continues to grow. Swihart pinned her opponent in...
ADDISON, MI
CBS Detroit

EV manufacturer expanding in Michigan to produce Blue Arc commercial vehicles

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan-based Shyft Group plans to invest about $16 million to expand its facilities in Charlotte, Michigan, and produce more commercial electric vehicles.According to a press release, the vehicles will be part of the company's Blue Arc EV Solutions brand, which launched last year. The Charlotte campus, which includes seven facilities, currently produces walk-in delivery vans, motorhome chassis, and work truck chassis.Production of the Blue Arc vehicle is expected to start in mid-2023.The company expects to produce up to 3,000 EVs per year."We're extremely proud to invest in EV production here in our home state of...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy