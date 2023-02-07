ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tri-City Herald

Michigan State Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal has become a fixture of modern day college athletics. It's changed the way head coaches build their programs, and has changed the way players handle their collegiate careers. Michigan State football has been an active participant in the transfer portal under head coach Mel Tucker, and that's...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tri-City Herald

Davis’ 41 lead Detroit Mercy over Green Bay 76-71

Antoine Davis scored 41 points and Detroit Mercy defeated Green Bay 76-71 on Saturday night. Davis added five rebounds for the Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon League). A.J. Oliver II scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (3 for 6 from distance), and added six rebounds. Gerald Liddell shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.
GREEN BAY, WI

