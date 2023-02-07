ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

Kelly Clarkson Makes History as First Female Host of NFL Honors

The 12th annual NFL Hall of Fame class will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and the NFL Network. Kelly Clarkson, the songstress and Emmy-winning daytime talk show host, will be the first woman ever to host the award show. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" last month, the North Texas native revealed she initially wasn't sure about taking the gig.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?

What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Donna Kelce Shares Homemade Cookie Recipe Before Super Bowl

Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Potential Candidates for Stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

Potential candidates for stacked 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is an exclusive club for the game’s elite players, coaches, executives and contributors. A number of people are inducted every year, with some classes obviously looking...
NBC Miami

Think Twice Before Investing in Super Bowl Advertisers. Here's Why

In a fragmented media landscape, events like the Super Bowl are prized by advertisers for the exposure they offer. More than 100 million people are expected to tune in this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many watching the game will be just as attentive to the commercials as they are to the action on the field. These commercials are an institution in and of themselves, with the ads generating conversation for weeks ahead and days after the big game. Consumers might recall well-crafted Super Bowl ads years after their debut.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Miami

Here's a List of Every Award Winner From the NFL Honors

Here's a list of every award winner from the NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Honors ceremony was held in Phoenix on Thursday night as the end-of-season awards were handed out. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the biggest award of the night, easily...

