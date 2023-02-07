Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Breaks Silence After PE Teacher Was Arrested For Abusing Her Daughter: 'Shame On You'
High School physical education teacher Joseph Edward Tolliver was arrested Wednesday and charged for lewd and lascivious battery of a 14-year-old child.Now, the mother of the victim is speaking to news outlets making her family's frustrations heard. She also sent a very clear message to Tolliver directly: "Shame on you."The local mother spoke with NBC Miami where she said, "He knew what he was doing, he knew what he was doing the whole time.""Shame on you because you knew my daughter, okay, you know she was a minor. You know that what you were doing was very wrong. And I...
Florida dog owner offered to let child pet it before brutal attack, family says
Police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building
Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows man after alleged police kidnapping, beating; bond granted to 2 ex-Hialeah officers charged
MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video captured the moments after, authorities said, a man was kidnapped and beaten by Hialeah Police officers. 7News obtained the footage from the Dec. 17 incident on the same day as a Miami-Dade judge granted bond to two now former Hialeah Police officers charged in the incident.
NBC Miami
3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera
A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
WSVN-TV
Teen, 2 women arrested after Miami-Dade Schools Police officer attacked near Horace Mann Middle School
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teenage girl and two women after a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer was attacked while trying to take the teen into custody for her involvement in a fight at a middle school in El Portal. Thursday was a rough and tumble day...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
WSVN-TV
Parents outrage after children appear in blackface during Black history month celebration at daycare in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents are outraged after a teacher caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black history month, the children faces were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody cannot know that this is offensive. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God,'” said a parent....
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
CBS4 Exclusive: Mom says special needs child attacked in school bus
CUTLER BAY - Another violent school bus brawl caught on camera in Miami-Dade County."That should've not happened, my daughter should've been protected," said Johanna Velez.Velez said her daughter, who is a student with special needs at Cutler Bay Middle School, was attacked by two girls while riding the bus home last Friday.Velez said a student on the bus attacked her daughter before that girl's older sister, who doesn't go to the school, hopped in and also started pummeling her."The bus driver left the bus door open, so another person came in, which was the sister of the little girl who...
WSVN-TV
J.P. Taravella High student suspended for spreading word of shooting threat defends actions; mother criticizes school’s decision
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school student and his mother are speaking out after, they said, the school suspended the teen, not for making a threat, but for trying to spread the word about one. The teen, a ninth grade student at J.P. Taravella High School...
southdadenewsleader.com
State Attorney filing criminal charges in school bus beating
The State Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that they have filed criminal battery charges against a 15 year old, male student who was videotaped beating a 9 year old, third grade girl on a Miami-Dade school bus. The disturbing video, shot Jan. 9th, was widely seen on social media...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
NBC Miami
Zoo Miami Employees Recall ‘Hectic' Moments of Saving Woman's Life
On a hot September afternoon, four Zoo Miami employees responded to a call about someone collapsing by the zoo’s tiger exhibit. When they got there, they realized a woman had gone into cardiac arrest. They quickly jumped into action — and on Friday, they were honored by the American...
Click10.com
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
WSVN-TV
2 NE Miami-Dade pet boutique employees, good Samaritan stop woman who swiped pricey puppy
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman stole a puppy from a pet boutique in Northeast Miami-Dade, but the brazen theft would be short-lived, thanks to two watchful employees and a good Samaritan. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Keren Edelsburg, the owner of Tiny Pups Puppies, said her day started...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Fatal Christmas Day Shooting in Broward Found With Assault Rifle: BSO
A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Broward County that left one man dead and another injured had an assault rifle in his car when he was arrested, authorities said. Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, was arrested Thursday on one count of felony murder, one count of...
WSVN-TV
Man shot outside Hooters in Miami in front of 8-year-old daughter shares survival story
MIAMI (WSVN) - A night out with his 8-year-old daughter turned into a fight for survival and the beginning of a two-year legal odyssey for a father when a woman opened fire outside of a Miami restaurant. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Darren Campbell said he was certain his life...
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump No Longer Representing Boynton Beach Family
CBS 12 News cites court documents that state Crump's law firm "does not have the capacity to litigate" the case involving 13-year old Stanley Davis III.
