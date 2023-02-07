ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

RadarOnline

Mother Breaks Silence After PE Teacher Was Arrested For Abusing Her Daughter: 'Shame On You'

High School physical education teacher Joseph Edward Tolliver was arrested Wednesday and charged for lewd and lascivious battery of a 14-year-old child.Now, the mother of the victim is speaking to news outlets making her family's frustrations heard. She also sent a very clear message to Tolliver directly: "Shame on you."The local mother spoke with NBC Miami where she said, "He knew what he was doing, he knew what he was doing the whole time.""Shame on you because you knew my daughter, okay, you know she was a minor. You know that what you were doing was very wrong. And I...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Investigate Apartment Burglary Inside Brickell Building

Miami Police Department is investigating an apartment burglary that happened Saturday at around 2:41 p.m. at SLS Brickell Miami. Officers responded to 801 S Miami Avenue, upon arrival, units were advised a subject was possibly armed and still in the building, MPD said. The suspect was not located, and the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3 Arrested, Officer Injured in El Portal School Brawl Caught on Camera

A mother alleges her teen daughter was roughly arrested during a fight Thursday near a middle school in El Portal that resulted in an officer getting struck in the face. Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to Horace Mann Middle School after 4 p.m. to assist a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer who got injured while taking the teen into custody.
EL PORTAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Mom says special needs child attacked in school bus

CUTLER BAY - Another violent school bus brawl caught on camera in Miami-Dade County."That should've not happened, my daughter should've been protected," said Johanna Velez.Velez said her daughter, who is a student with special needs at Cutler Bay Middle School, was attacked by two girls while riding the bus home last Friday.Velez said a student on the bus attacked her daughter before that girl's older sister, who doesn't go to the school, hopped in and also started pummeling her."The bus driver left the bus door open, so another person came in, which was the sister of the little girl who...
CUTLER BAY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

State Attorney filing criminal charges in school bus beating

The State Attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that they have filed criminal battery charges against a 15 year old, male student who was videotaped beating a 9 year old, third grade girl on a Miami-Dade school bus. The disturbing video, shot Jan. 9th, was widely seen on social media...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Zoo Miami Employees Recall ‘Hectic' Moments of Saving Woman's Life

On a hot September afternoon, four Zoo Miami employees responded to a call about someone collapsing by the zoo’s tiger exhibit. When they got there, they realized a woman had gone into cardiac arrest. They quickly jumped into action — and on Friday, they were honored by the American...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
MARGATE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL

