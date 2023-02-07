SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots – seven of them by Basile – in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO