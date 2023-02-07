ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Hildreth, Appleby help Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Cameron Hildreth hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 19 points, Tyree Appleby had four of his 16 points in the final 13 seconds and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 71-70 Saturday night. Dallan ”Deebo” Coleman hit a 3-pointer with three minutes to play and...
ATLANTA, GA
mypanhandle.com

Basile scores 33, Virginia Tech heats up to beat Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Grant Basile scored 33 points, including 16 in a near six-minute stretch of the second half, and Virginia Tech defeated Notre Dame 93-87 on Saturday. The Hokies made 10 consecutive shots – seven of them by Basile – in building an 85-75 lead with 3:49 to go and finished it off by making eight of their last nine from the free-throw line. Basile, a 15.6 points-per-game scorer, has back-to-back 33-point games.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy