Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County OFA Offers “Walker Squawkers” for Seniors Featured
The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) now offers animatronic “Walker Squawkers” to seniors throughout the county to help remind them to use their walkers and reduce falls. “Walker Squawkers” are animatronic birds that perch on the walker, singing and playing songs to remind seniors to use...
iheartoswego.com
KPS Student Council members make, deliver cards to Bishop’s Commons
Amid the cold temperatures and gray skies, several Kingsford Park Elementary School students recently spearheaded an effort to make things a bit brighter for Bishop’s Commons residents. Members of the school’s student council made dozens of cards containing uplifting messages and hand-delivered them to residents of the senior living...
iheartoswego.com
New York State Tax Forms & Instructions Available at Oswego Public Library Featured
New York State tax forms and instructions are now available to be picked up in the Oswego Public Library. We are open 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday. We will be closed Monday February 20 for Presidents' Day. Library cards are free to all as soon as a child can write their first and last name. No fines on any books, audios, or movies borrowed!
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces $50,000 in Blizzard Bucks Go On Sale March 2nd Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today another round of the Buy One Get One (BOGO) “Blizzard Bucks” coupon program will go on sale on Thursday, March 2nd to incentivize residents to shop locally and support small businesses in Oswego. The BOGO program partners city government with local businesses to...
iheartoswego.com
Camp Hollis Now Hiring for 2023 Season Featured
Looking for fun summer job where you can also make a difference in a kid’s life? Camp Hollis has a diverse range of vital opportunities available. They include camp counselors, co-directors, waterfront director, lifeguard/counselor, group activity leader, camp nurse, cook/night kitchen supervisor, night security guard and more. Camp Hollis...
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
iheartoswego.com
Attention Landowners - Oswego County Agricultural District in Review Featured
Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to counteract the impact that development has upon the continuation of farming. The primary benefits of having agricultural land enrolled in the Ag District are as follows: 1) to encourage the maintenance of viable farmland; 2) limitations are placed on the use of eminent domain; and 3) to discourage private nuisance lawsuits pertaining to farming practices.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Syracuse kindergarten student found with gun magazine, ammo in backback
A gun magazine and ammunition were found in the backpack of a kindergarten student in upstate New York on Monday, school officials said.
Oneida Dispatch
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
syracuse.com
Now we know the real reason Jamesville prison is closing: It’s the land (Your Letters)
Regarding “Onondaga County legislature votes to merge Jamesville prison and downtown jail,” Feb. 7, 2023):. The real reason for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s push to close Jamesville Correctional Facility was revealed Tuesday when the legislature passed a one-year moratorium on sale of the land. It has never been about understaffing, getting inmates (excuse me, incarcerated persons) to court on time, or any of the other reasons they gave. The real reason, and the reason for the rush, is the land. There is a growing housing community behind the current Jamesville facility. They need the land.
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Emile, Very Handsome Featured
Emile is here to steal your girl. He's a lover, not a fighter and is ready to rock your world!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!. # # #...
