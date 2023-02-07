Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Tri-City Herald
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Prank He Played on Tom Brady
The relationship between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski goes much deeper than being former teammates on the field. Gronk and Brady have been established as being best friends from their time playing together and consistently have joked around and been there for each other. In an interview with People magazine,...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Tri-City Herald
Jamaal Williams Dances With 81-Year-Old Season-Ticket Holder
The Detroit Lions rewarded two season-ticket holders with a pair of tickets to this year's Super Bowl. On the eve of the biggest football game of the season, two enthusiastic supporters are enjoying themselves in Arizona, the site of this year's Super Bowl. A video was posted online Saturday of...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Superstar Voices Support for Jeff Saturday
It’s no secret that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a “rough start” to his coaching career. After the firing of now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during the season, owner Jim Irsay thrust the Colts’ great into the head coaching spot, even overstepping general manager Chris Ballard, who reportedly wanted special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, instead.
Tri-City Herald
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants 2023 UFA Primer: P Jamie Gillan
Punter Jamie Gillan is a promising young talent that formed quite a reputation in the league for his powerful leg. The Scotland native is known as the "Scottish Hammer," and when you see him punt, you’ll understand why. After going undrafted in 2019, Gillan signed with the Cleveland Browns...
