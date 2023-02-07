(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

