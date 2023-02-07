ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
SMYRNA, TN
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Man injured in Logan County accident dies

A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Car stolen with family’s dog inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
NASHVILLE, TN

