Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
WSMV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
wvlt.tv
Car stolen with family’s dog inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A vehicle stolen out of Illinois was located in Nashville, but the dog that was inside at the time of the theft is still missing. The vehicle, a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator, was stolen out of Mansfield, Illinois, on the morning of Feb. 8, according to the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.
Metro Police arrest man in connection with early morning shootings at church
A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep...
Man taken into custody in Illinois after girlfriend found dead in Nashville creek
More than a month after a woman's body was discovered in a creek off Fairview Drive, Nashville authorities announced that her boyfriend is behind bars in Illinois in connection with her death.
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
Tennessee woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
WKRN
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Comments / 0