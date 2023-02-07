ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kamiakin’s Bennett does it again, winning back-to-back WA state bowling title

By Jeff Morrow
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwQpA_0kfbZAUM00

Hayden Bennett never pays attention to what her score is when she’s bowling.

“I bowl in a whole bunch of tournaments,” said the Kamiakin High School senior. “When I bowl, I just don’t keep track of my score.”

Good thing the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’ officials kept track for her, as Bennett won the 4A individual tournament on Saturday at Bowlero in Tukwila.

It was her second consecutive state championship, as she also won last year as a junior.

Bennett opened the tournament with a 236 in her first of six individual games to take the lead, and she never looked back — although it took Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin to tell her she had won.

“She bowls in so many tournaments, that she doesn’t pay attention to where she’s at,” said Biglin. “We tried not to talk about (her repeating a state title), but you knew she was going there to try to win it.

“I told her winning a state title is special,” Biglin continued. “But it’s really special if you win two of them. She said ‘Really?’”

Her six-game total of 1,162 pins gave her a 23-pin lead over runnerup Sienna Stoner of Curtis.

Bennett said she’s entertaining a few offers to bowl next year in college.

Other 4A standouts included Hanford’s Anna Beitz, who finished 11 th with 1,000 pins; Kamiakin’s Alyssa Martinez was 12 th at 996; Richland’s Ali Lemieux was 15 th at 972; and Kamiakin’s Lilliana Martinez placed 20 th at 958.

As a team, Kamiakin placed third with 7,111 pins.

And that, to Bennett, was more important to her than winning an individual title.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “We bowled together. We stayed in a hotel. We have memories from the entire season. And I got to bowl with my little sister.”

Biglin liked what he saw with this team.

“The girls 100 percent bowled really well on Day 1,” said Biglin. “They gave it a shot at competing. We just started out slow on the first three Baker games.”

Curtis won the team title with 7,264 pins.

▪ In the 3A tournament, Kennewick placed second as a team, scoring 7,030 pins.

Evergreen of Vancouver won the team title with 7,182.

“It’s not too bad,” said Kennewick coach Tom Richardson. “It was super close. We got within 70 at one point. I actually think we had a good chance of winning the (team) title. We have such a balanced team.”

Evergreen’s Kierra Wilcox was the individual state champion with a score of 1,140 pins.

Kennewick’s Kourtnie Foss placed fifth with 1,077 pins, including a final-game 202.

Other Mid-Columbia bowlers who finished well include Hermiston’s Lily Fields, who placed ninth at 1,021; Southridge’s Aubrey Johnston, who took 13 th with 969 pins; Kennewick’s Calista Tippett finished 16 th with 964; and Lions teammate Samantha McMaster finished tied for 18 th with 949 pins.

The Lions have gone to state as a team every year but one that Richardson has been head coach or assistant at Kennewick. He said that the Tri-Cities has a deep bowl of talented girls who can bowl.

“We have two good solid junior programs in the Tri-Cities now,” he said, referring to Kennewick’s Spare Time Lanes and Richland’s Atomic Bowl.

College update

Hannah Chang (Richland) of Seattle Pacific placed 11 th in the women’s long jump at the UW Indoor Preview on Jan. 14.

Chang leaped 16 feet, 7.75 inches.

▪ Connell High grad Tristen Garland is off to a hot start for the College of Idaho baseball team, which opened its season recently by going 3-1 in an Arizona tournament.

In those games, Garland (who spent the last two seasons at Big Bend Community College) went 8-for-17 at the plate with four doubles, scored 10 runs and drove in five more.

▪ Eastern Washington University’s Alax Grimes (Southridge) won the men’s weight throw event at the Lauren McCluskey Invitational indoor track meet at the University of Idaho on Jan. 20-21.

Grimes won with a throw of 18.31 meters.

Caden Hottman (Hermiston), a WSU freshman but competing unattached, finished third in the event with a toss of 16.49 meters.

EWU’s Hally Ruff (Walla Walla) placed second in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.76 meters.

Three other Mid-Columbia athletes — Madi Carr (Richland), Johan Correa (Kennewick) and Madelyn Knight (Walla Walla) — all did well in two events each.

Carr, competing for EWU, placed fifth in the women’s 800 meters (2:16.68) and was seventh out of 29 runners in the women’s 1-mile run, with a time of 5:07.49.

Correa, who attended Spokane Community College but is now at Central Washington University, placed fourth in the men’s 600 meters at 1:20.14. He also finished eighth out of 32 runners in the men’s 1-mile run at 4:16.95.

Knight, a senior at EWU, placed fourth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.75 seconds. She also finished eighth out of 31 runners in the women’s 200 meters in 26.00 seconds.

▪ Carroll College in Montana snared a couple of Mid-Columbia athletes last Wednesday for football.

Sunnyside’s Brent Maldonado signed his letter of intent to play for the Saints, as did Walla Walla offensive lineman Jon Smith.

Maldonado was a top-level wide receiver as a junior for the Grizzlies. But this past season, as a senior, Sunnyside needed him to step into the quarterback position and he excelled as one of the Big Nine Conference’s best.

However, Carroll has signed Maldonado as a defensive back.

▪ Grayson Nelson (CBC) scored 6 points, grabbed a team-high 6 rebounds, and had a steal to help lead the Montana Western men’s basketball team over Rocky Mountain 76-60 in a Frontier League Conference game on Jan. 12.

▪ Jaxson Nichols (Kamiakin), competing unattached, finished second in the men’s high jump on Jan. 14 at the Spokane Indoor Challenge track meet at The Podium in Spokane. Nichols, who attends Spokane Community College, cleared 6 feet, 8.75 inches.

Other outstanding performances by Mid-Columbia athletes included EWU women’s pole vaulter Hally Ruff (Walla Walla), who placed third in that event with a vault of 12 feet, 4.50 inches; EWU’s Madi Carr (Richland) finishing fourth in women’s 1-mile with a time of 5:09.30; EWU’s Brayden Freitag (Kamiakin) placing fourth in the men’s pole vault with a height of 15-5.75; and EWU’s Alax Grimes (Southridge) taking fourth in the men’s weight throw with a distance of 57 feet, 10.25 inches.

▪ Coming tomorrow: a recap of last weekend’s district and sub-regional tournaments.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.

Comments / 2

Related
Tri-City Herald

2 Tri-Cities teams end basketball season unbeaten. Who to watch in the playoffs

Congratulations to the Richland Bombers boys and the Kamiakin Braves girls, who finished up Mid-Columbia Conference basketball regular-season play this week with victories. With those wins, both teams completed MCC regular-season play with perfect records — both going 16-0. And now, we’re set to begin District 8 tournament play...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal

Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
KENNEWICK, WA
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Two sides to Greater Idaho debate

I hope the media will cover both sides of the question on whether some Oregon counties should become part of Idaho, (“Idaho Republican wants to talk to Oregon about Greater Idaho movement,” Feb. 2). I only hear about the exit side. In Union County we were given the question, “Shall the county commissioners meet to explore...?” It passed by just over 50%. This is not a mandate to leave Oregon. The question had no fiscal component and no sunset clause. So, for how many years are the commissioners obligated to continue? 2020 was a massive year politically and there was no campaign to oppose the measure. After all, it was an exploratory suggestion. The commissioners had better use their time and energy solving real problems. We don’t need to create an artificial problem that sucks up all their attention.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes

Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla River Trail awaits word on grant funding

UMATILLA COUNTY – The developers of the proposed Umatilla River Trail are waiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that would provide the money to begin Phase 1 of the project. Umatilla County Planning Division Manager Megan Davchevski says the matching money for the grant is already in hand.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
139
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy