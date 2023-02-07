ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago

AWESOME and quick reaction gals/guys of LMPD. A soft on crime judge will no doubt release them I'm sure.

wdrb.com

Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
SHIVELY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in one of the first homicides of 2023. Lloyd Mason IV, 19, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 on one count of murder. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

