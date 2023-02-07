Read full article on original website
HEARTLESS ASS
4d ago
AWESOME and quick reaction gals/guys of LMPD. A soft on crime judge will no doubt release them I'm sure.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police. Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident. After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search...
wdrb.com
Suspects arrested in connection with Shively carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place several weeks ago in Shively. According to court documents, 21-year-old Chezaria Reliford and 32-year-old Tony Smith are both in custody. Both suspects are charged with first-degree robbery. Police said the carjacking took...
wdrb.com
Police say suspect of murder in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the suspect charged in the murder of a 58-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood confessed over the phone. David Smith, 62, is charged with the murder of Christopher Adams, who was found dead at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at a boarding house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street.
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police chase through Louisville and into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in jail after police say he nearly hit an officer and led police on a chase into Oldham County. It started in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood where police say an officer was nearly hit by a car they think was stolen. The suspect,...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Dash camera shows moments Louisville man leads police on chase into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Exclusive dash camera video shows a police chase that stretched from southern Jefferson County into northern Oldham County. "It's just one, two, three, four [police cars] – As you keep going, you can just see more and more of them," said Ashley Uber, a witness.
kentuckytoday.com
Four men charged with conspiracy to possess, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville has returned a 10-count indictment, charging four men with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges, with the four arrested on Friday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested for deadly New Year’s Day shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in one of the first homicides of 2023. Lloyd Mason IV, 19, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 on one count of murder. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.
Wave 3
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates. Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week. The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court. Police...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wdrb.com
Shively police looking for Ford Escape involved in hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Ford Escape involved in a hit-and-run that damaged two vehicles and sent a person to the hospital. It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway. A red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at...
Comments / 13