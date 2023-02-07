Read full article on original website
Manny Mota and Orel Hershiser To Be Inducted into Legends of Dodger Baseball This Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to honor two of their all-time greats, Manny Mota and Orel Hershiser, as the latest inductees into the Legends of Dodger Baseball. This upcoming season, fans will have the opportunity to pay homage to these two Dodgers legends who have left a lasting impact on the franchise and the game of baseball.
Dodgers and Padres Projected to Win 91 Games Each in the Wild NL West
Although the Dodgers-Giants rivalry dates back to the 1890s, a not-so-friendly competition has also begun to brew between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Especially after the Dodgers' season finale last fall. But before the NLDS, the Dodgers were having quite the historic regular season. After finishing with...
Dodgers: Best ‘Under-the-Radar’ Move for LA this Offseason was a Starting Pitcher
The Dodgers had a relatively slow offseason, mostly watching from the sidelines while other teams spent huge dollars in the free-agent market. But they did make a few additions in free agency and a couple trades, along with help coming from the farm system. Over at The Athletic, they've written...
Ian Kinsler High On Rangers
Ian Kinsler says he would have come back to the Texas Rangers as a special assistant even if the club hadn’t made the moves that were made this offseason. But he sees that as a bonus. “It’s pretty self-explanatory when you look at the moves they’ve made,” Kinsler said....
Lakers News: Mo Bamba Traded To LA For Patrick Beverley, Draft Compensation
Your Los Angeles Lakers are not done dealmaking just yet, in what has been an active deadline for the club. LA is sending out the $13 million expiring contract of 6'1" starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for 3-and-D rim-rolling center Mo Bamba, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Lakers Betting Odds: Gambling On A New-Look LA Against Golden State
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will be doing battle against the reigning champs, albeit without their Finals MVP. Should be a cake walk for the new-look Lakers, right?. The health of several key LA players is a bit tenuous, and thus, so is the fate of this game. Beyond game...
Two Clippers agree: Russell Westbrook would be a good fit with team
LOS ANGELES — In comments that revealed differences in how some Clippers players value the role of a traditional point guard versus the team's front office, All-Star wing Paul George and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. on Friday said the team needed to add a pure point guard and openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market
Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
Lakers Injury News: Who is Available to Play for Shorthanded LA Against the Bucks?
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a high after the team's impressive trade deadline that saw them fill just about all their needs. The Lakers are hoping their newest additions will be able to suit up Saturday, in a game that's sure to draw a ton of interest against the Golden State Warriors.
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
