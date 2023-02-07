ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers and Padres Projected to Win 91 Games Each in the Wild NL West

Although the Dodgers-Giants rivalry dates back to the 1890s, a not-so-friendly competition has also begun to brew between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. Especially after the Dodgers' season finale last fall. But before the NLDS, the Dodgers were having quite the historic regular season. After finishing with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Ian Kinsler High On Rangers

Ian Kinsler says he would have come back to the Texas Rangers as a special assistant even if the club hadn’t made the moves that were made this offseason. But he sees that as a bonus. “It’s pretty self-explanatory when you look at the moves they’ve made,” Kinsler said....
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Mo Bamba Traded To LA For Patrick Beverley, Draft Compensation

Your Los Angeles Lakers are not done dealmaking just yet, in what has been an active deadline for the club. LA is sending out the $13 million expiring contract of 6'1" starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for 3-and-D rim-rolling center Mo Bamba, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Two Clippers agree: Russell Westbrook would be a good fit with team

LOS ANGELES — In comments that revealed differences in how some Clippers players value the role of a traditional point guard versus the team's front office, All-Star wing Paul George and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. on Friday said the team needed to add a pure point guard and openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Bringing Back Former 2020 Champ Via Buyout Market

Your Los Angeles Lakers may be bringing back yet another old friend, this time through the buyout market. In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today," Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with host Malika Andrews about some intriguing buyout candidates. Wing Danny Green, who won a title with LA during its 2019-20 championship season, was flipped from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and is expected to join the buyout free agent market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy