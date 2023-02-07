Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
The Alaska Cabin Project welcomes National Forest Foundation as an operational partner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A new agreement between the USDA Forest Service’s Alaska Region and the National Forest Foundation is expected to support local jobs and add to the economies of communities in or near Alaska’s two national forests. A partnership between the National Forest Foundation (NFF) and...
kinyradio.com
Rep. Peltola commends armed forces for protecting Alaska & expects further action from DOD to defend American airspace
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Representative Mary Sattler Peltola issued the following statement today regarding the shooting down of an unidentified object over Alaska. “My office was briefed by the Department of Defense regarding the unidentified object over Alaska this morning, February 10. I commend our military for their swift and skillful operation to track, study, and eliminate this object after confirming that it was a potential threat operating in civilian airspace.
kinyradio.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
kinyradio.com
"Staff our State" chanted on steps of the Capitol, pushing for action
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Fourth Street between Main Street and Seward Street was closed for a rally organized by the staff of Alaska State Employees Association Local 52. District 19 Representative Genevieve Mina spoke at the rally. She debriefed with News of the North. "Many of the comments...
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
