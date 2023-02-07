ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Fire Department responds to two fires this week

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvwTx_0kfbYtnu00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Fire Department has responded to fires two days in a row this week. At around 6 a.m. on Monday, Engine 1 responded to an apartment on fire but had to radio for assistance. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and assisted an individual to safety, who was treated for smoke inhalation.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On Tuesday at around 1:56 a.m., firefighters were deployed to a report of a fire at 3004 6th Avenue. Crews arrived to find the 2nd and 3rd floors fully involved with fire. One individual was transported to the hospital.

Following the Tuesday fire, volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to nine people in four households. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal items, health services, and blankets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WALLINGFORD, VT
Hudson Valley Post

‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man cited after yelling profanities in Arlington

ARLINGTON — A 55-year-old man was cited following an incident in Arlington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute on Vermont Route 313 west. The complaining witnesses told police that Ricky Thompson, of Arlington, drove past their vehicles and yelled profanities at them. The witnesses provided...
ARLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

2 hurt when part of a house under construction collapses in Bennington

Two people were hurt on Friday when part of a house under construction collapsed in Bennington. Police and firefighters responded to the scene Friday afternoon on Bible Hill Road. Police said one of the two victims was taken to a hospital via helicopter. Representatives of the Occupational Safety and Health...
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Colonie

The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs fire chief expected to address allegations against him

Saratoga Springs Fire Department Chief Joseph Dolan is expected to answer questions about allegations against him. Dolan has been on administrative leave following allegations of a conflict of interest. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting since last week, Dolan was placed on paid administrative leave, while the Saratoga Public Safety...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy