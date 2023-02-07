Troy Fire Department responds to two fires this week

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy Fire Department has responded to fires two days in a row this week. At around 6 a.m. on Monday, Engine 1 responded to an apartment on fire but had to radio for assistance. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and assisted an individual to safety, who was treated for smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday at around 1:56 a.m., firefighters were deployed to a report of a fire at 3004 6th Avenue. Crews arrived to find the 2nd and 3rd floors fully involved with fire. One individual was transported to the hospital.

Following the Tuesday fire, volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to nine people in four households. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support, comfort kits containing personal items, health services, and blankets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.