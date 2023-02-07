ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Philharmonic appoints Venezuelan superstar Gustavo Dudamel its next music director

By Steve Smith
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQQ7H_0kfbYms300
Venezuelan superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel has been named the next New York Philharmonic music and artistic director.

The future has just come into view at the New York Philharmonic , which today named conductor Gustavo Dudamel its next music director. The announcement was made simultaneously in New York and in Los Angeles, where Dudamel has served a starry tenure as the orchestra's music and artistic director since 2009.

"This is a dream come true for our musicians, our audience and certainly for me," New York Philharmonic president and CEO Deborah Borda said in a media statement. "The coming together of a great orchestra, a visionary music and artistic director and our transformed hall promises the richest of futures." It was Borda, then serving as president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, who oversaw Dudamel's appointment there.

Originally from Venezuela, Dudamel is a product of El Sistema, the storied music-education program established there by José Antonio Abreu. He initially captured the world's attention as the music director of that country's national youth orchestra, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra. Those experiences made a lasting impact on Dudamel, who has since championed educational initiatives like Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. In addition to his Los Angeles post, from which he will step down in 2026, Dudamel in 2021 became the music director of the Opéra national de Paris.

Dudamel first appeared with the New York Philharmonic in November 2007, and has returned to the orchestra frequently since, often for more than one week per visit during recent seasons. He is scheduled to lead the orchestra next in May , in performances of Mahler's valedictory Symphony No. 9.

Dudamel will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025-26 season, succeeding the outgoing director, Jaap van Zweden. Dudamel will then start a five-year term as the New York Philharmonic's Music and Artistic Director in the 2026-27 season.

"Today, above all, I am grateful," Dudamel said in a statement. "I am grateful to the musicians and leadership of the New York Philharmonic as we embark upon this new and beautiful journey together; to my beloved family at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA for helping me to learn and grow through countless challenges and triumphs; and to my Maestro Abreu and the musicians of Venezuela who have been there with me since the beginning."

The New York Philharmonic has announced a formal press conference welcoming Dudamel on Feb. 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Extra Extra: The HarperCollins strike is over

Employees of HarperCollins Publisher participate in a one-day strike outside the publishing houses offices in Manhattan on July 20, 2022 Because the union reached a deal after 66 days of picketing, here are your end-of-day links: Boomer dads versus real estate agents; A South Brooklyn politician's odd about-face; Kristen Stewart plays herself playing Susan Sontag and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Bronx is snubbed as MTA pursues IBX plan

Renderings of the Inter-Borough Express, released January 20, 2022 A decadeslong dream of a one-seat train ride between the Bronx and Queens is nowhere in sight as the MTA moves forward with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed Interborough Express line. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy