New York Philharmonic appoints Venezuelan superstar Gustavo Dudamel its next music director

The future has just come into view at the New York Philharmonic , which today named conductor Gustavo Dudamel its next music director. The announcement was made simultaneously in New York and in Los Angeles, where Dudamel has served a starry tenure as the orchestra's music and artistic director since 2009.

"This is a dream come true for our musicians, our audience and certainly for me," New York Philharmonic president and CEO Deborah Borda said in a media statement. "The coming together of a great orchestra, a visionary music and artistic director and our transformed hall promises the richest of futures." It was Borda, then serving as president of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, who oversaw Dudamel's appointment there.

Originally from Venezuela, Dudamel is a product of El Sistema, the storied music-education program established there by José Antonio Abreu. He initially captured the world's attention as the music director of that country's national youth orchestra, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra. Those experiences made a lasting impact on Dudamel, who has since championed educational initiatives like Youth Orchestra Los Angeles. In addition to his Los Angeles post, from which he will step down in 2026, Dudamel in 2021 became the music director of the Opéra national de Paris.

Dudamel first appeared with the New York Philharmonic in November 2007, and has returned to the orchestra frequently since, often for more than one week per visit during recent seasons. He is scheduled to lead the orchestra next in May , in performances of Mahler's valedictory Symphony No. 9.

Dudamel will serve as Music Director Designate during the 2025-26 season, succeeding the outgoing director, Jaap van Zweden. Dudamel will then start a five-year term as the New York Philharmonic's Music and Artistic Director in the 2026-27 season.

"Today, above all, I am grateful," Dudamel said in a statement. "I am grateful to the musicians and leadership of the New York Philharmonic as we embark upon this new and beautiful journey together; to my beloved family at the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA for helping me to learn and grow through countless challenges and triumphs; and to my Maestro Abreu and the musicians of Venezuela who have been there with me since the beginning."

The New York Philharmonic has announced a formal press conference welcoming Dudamel on Feb. 20.