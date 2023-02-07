Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft
A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
Stefon Diggs’ replies to his brother’s advances to get him to Cowboys leaves door wide open
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs replied to his brother, Trevon, trying to get him to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys could use some weapons for Dak Prescott, that much is known even within the organization’s walls. Why not someone like Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Yeah, actually, that would work really well in theory.
Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers
The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Sean Payton has hilarious recruiting pitch to get former coworker to Broncos
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton calls upon two NFL veterans in the FOX broadcasting family to forgo retirement and rejoin the league. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have made it abundantly clear that they aren’t interested in opening another chapter in the NFL, with both veterans moving into lucratrive roles with FOX Sports.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Mike Golic reveals what can help Chiefs, Eagles win Super Bowl 57
NFL analyst Mike Golic revealed what could lead the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The most anticipated game in the NFL is just hours away. Of course, we are talking about Super Bowl 57, where the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams had the best record in the NFC and AFC respectively, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, and defeated their two opponents to reach the big game. The Eagles defeated the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round, while handily beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As for the Chiefs, they overcame a high ankle sprain to quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. So, who has the edge, considering both feel evenly matched?
Super Bowl 2023 prop bet mega guide (Best props for Chiefs vs. Eagles)
You want prop bets for the big game? We’ve got ’em. The Super Bowl is the best betting event of the year and there are an unlimited amount of prop bets that you can place for the big game. If you want prop bets to place, then you’ve...
3 Miami basketball players score 20 beating Louisville
Nijel Pack scored 22 and Norhcad Omier and Isaiah Wong had 21 as the Miami basketball team beat Louisville 93-85. El Ellis led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. Miami had an incredibly efficient offensive performance shooting 53.4 percent from the floor, 8-20 on three-point attempts and making 23-27 free throws.
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire
Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
