Cincinnati, OH

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft

A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raiders may actually prefer this quarterback over Aaron Rodgers

The Las Vegas Raiders might prefer Jimmy Garoppolo over Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thanks in part to Davante Adams, there is a chance the Silver and Black might actually prefer Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers over him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to

Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
DALLAS, TX
Mike Golic reveals what can help Chiefs, Eagles win Super Bowl 57

NFL analyst Mike Golic revealed what could lead the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The most anticipated game in the NFL is just hours away. Of course, we are talking about Super Bowl 57, where the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams had the best record in the NFC and AFC respectively, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, and defeated their two opponents to reach the big game. The Eagles defeated the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round, while handily beating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. As for the Chiefs, they overcame a high ankle sprain to quarterback Patrick Mahomes to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. So, who has the edge, considering both feel evenly matched?
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 Miami basketball players score 20 beating Louisville

Nijel Pack scored 22 and Norhcad Omier and Isaiah Wong had 21 as the Miami basketball team beat Louisville 93-85. El Ellis led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. Miami had an incredibly efficient offensive performance shooting 53.4 percent from the floor, 8-20 on three-point attempts and making 23-27 free throws.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alabama QB battle has early leader after Tommy Rees hire

Tommy Rees taking over the reins of the Alabama offense is huge for this one quarterback. With Tommy Rees getting hired as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, it is fantastic news for Ty Simpson’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job. Bryce Young has turned pro, and will probably...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
