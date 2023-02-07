ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville's 2-way streets plan still idling years after launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When former Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled his "Move Louisville" transportation plan in 2016, he set priorities for the next two decades that included converting one-way streets to handle traffic in both directions. The Fischer administration later announced work would start in the spring of 2018 by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
LA GRANGE, KY
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oldham County school board member resigns after 21 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down. She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve." "This school district remains one...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
LYNDON, KY
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
FRANKFORT, KY
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children

AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY

