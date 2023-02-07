Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometownAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville's 2-way streets plan still idling years after launch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When former Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled his "Move Louisville" transportation plan in 2016, he set priorities for the next two decades that included converting one-way streets to handle traffic in both directions. The Fischer administration later announced work would start in the spring of 2018 by...
wdrb.com
Developer intends to build nearly 200 apartments on former site of Brown Brothers Cadillac in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old car lot is driving growth in downtown Louisville. Just across the street from the Brown Hotel, between South 5th and South 4th streets on West Broadway, the former Brown Brothers Cadillac site will soon be transformed into 186 apartment units. Michael Blanford works near...
wdrb.com
La Grange approves business license for addiction treatment center near Main Street
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a monthslong fight, a drug recovery center is now licensed to do business in La Grange. Kentucky Recovery, formerly Kentucky Mental Health Care, will open on Jefferson Street in La Grange, one block away from its historic Main Street. Many business owners said the clinic's mental health services are welcomed, but not at the Jefferson Street location.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | East Louisville's 113-year-old Boxhill estate listed for $5.75 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive, historic estate overlooking the Ohio River in east Louisville just hit the market, and the proceeds from the sale will go straight to Bellarmine University. The Boxhill estate, built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, just south of River Road in east Louisville's Glenview...
wdrb.com
V-Grits restaurant closing location in Highlands, moving to Logan Street Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Vegan restaurant in the Highlands is moving to Logan Street Market. V-Grits opened in the fall of 2018 at the corner on Barret Avenue offering southern comfort vegan food. The concept was originally started as a food truck in 2014. The restaurant's final day...
wdrb.com
JCPS expected to release proposal for new school start times next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jefferson County Public Schools is expected to release its proposal for new school start times. The proposal is anticipated to have nine different start times, ranging from 7:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. In his weekly update, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said middle and...
wdrb.com
Oldham County school board member resigns after 21 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 21 years, Oldham County School Board member Joyce Fletcher is stepping down. She didn't give a reason for her resignation, but said in a letter to the school board and the district that it had been her "honor to serve." "This school district remains one...
wdrb.com
New restaurant in the Bellwether Hotel set to officially open soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road. Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day. Owners describe the...
wdrb.com
Clark County hosts family event for Drug Facts Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County Cares hosted a family fun day as part of a week of drug fact-related activities. The group's goal is to help prevent opioid deaths and to help people struggling with substance abuse. The event on Saturday was held at the Spring Hill Envision Center in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Lyndon mayor fires police chief, appoints former Louisville chief as interim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police chief is now leading police in Lyndon. Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired Chief Grady Throneberry on Friday, six months after the Lyndon-Graymoor-Devondale Police merger. Throneberry had been with the Graymoor-Devondale department for about 15 years. Hagan cited different management styles as...
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
wdrb.com
Buffalo Trace holds ribbon-cutting for new stillhouse, launches new tour
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace is stocking more barrels and bottles as part of a $1.2 billion investment and expansion. At 87 feet tall and producing 60,000 gallons a day, Buffalo Trace says its new stillhouse is a product of growing customer demand. On Thursday morning, company representatives for...
wdrb.com
The Refuge opens its doors in Scott County, ready to house and help at-risk children
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- After seven years of planning and fundraising, The Refuge is now ready to welcome at-risk children who are in need of an emergency shelter. The 5,000-square-foot facility on South 1st Street is the first of its kind for Scott County. Grace Covenant Church bought the land next to its building and donated it to the refuge organization. The emergency shelter will take in up to 10 children — ages 10-18 — and temporarily house them with the help of local police agencies and Child Protective Services.
wdrb.com
Man convicted of 2018 murder in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County jury convicted a man on Thursday for murder. Jermaine Williams was found guilty of the 2018 death of Darryl Lewis near a home on West Oak Street in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. Prosecutors said Williams walked out of a house after the shooting,...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating shooting on Howard Street near Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood. According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Louisville groups gather to remember transgender woman killed after leaving work in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Groups gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a Black transgender woman cut short by gunshots in a parking lot. Zachee Imanitwitaho was shot shortly after leaving her shift at the JB Swift plant in Butchertown last week. Flowers and candles still mark the area...
wdrb.com
Louisville fire officials say woman hospitalized after setting home on fire in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is in the hospital after officials say she started a fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. According to Battalion Chief Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Howard Street, off Garland Avenue and South 28th Street, just after 1 p.m. Friday.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Highway near Johnsontown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police traffic unit is investigating after a fatal crash Thursday morning involving two vehicles on the Greenbelt Highway early. It happened around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD. Officers from the 3rd Division responded to a report of a crash on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road.
wdrb.com
Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
Comments / 0