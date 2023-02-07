Read full article on original website
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
Former Plano ISD teacher accused of improper relationship with a student, district says
PLANO, Texas — Police are investigating a former Plano ISD teacher accused of an improper relationship with a female student. District officials said a former student notified them of an alleged incident from more than 15 years ago – between 2005 and 2009 – at Williams High School involving a teacher named Michael Lloyd.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — February 2023
Hello, Flower Mound! I hope you’re settling in nicely to 2023. There’s nothing quite like that fresh calendar feeling, and as I’ve been getting organized for all that’s ahead this year, I realized I have quite a few updates to pass along to you!. First, in...
Argyle ISD purchases 50 acres for future schools
Argyle ISD announced Friday that it has purchased a 50-acre tract of land, where it will build two new schools. The district recently finalized the purchase land on the north side of FM 407, east of I-35W, to be the future location of a new middle school and elementary school, Argyle ISD said in a news release Friday. The purchase was funded through the voter-approved 2022 Argyle ISD bond, as will be the construction of the two schools.
Around Argyle — February 2023
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and with it the second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri. The storm brought subfreezing temperatures and snow to most of the state. Many Argyle homes were without power for almost three days. In the analysis of what went wrong with power generation, transmission and distribution, we learned that multiple factors contributed to the hardships many Texans faced. In 2022, exceptionally high temperatures earlier than usual in the spring again stressed our power infrastructure and heightened worries about the resilience of the Texas power system, or grid.
Highland Village turning 60
On Valentine’s Day, the city of Highland Village will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Mayor Dan Jaworski wrote in his most recent column for the Cross Timbers Gazette that people from Highland Park started building weekend getaways on the west side of the new Lewisville Lake, and some started making the houses their permanent homes. They decided they needed a name for this new community and chose to keep the “Highland” from Highland Park, and they added “Village” because of the close knit community that had already been established. Highland Village incorporated as an official city on Feb. 14, 1963 with a vote of 53 for and seven opposed.
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Flower Mound calls bond election for new tennis center
The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night unanimously called a bond election to help fund the construction of a new tennis center at Trotter Park, 4551 Cross Timbers Road. The proposed tennis center includes 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickleball courts, a clubhouse with restrooms, playground, walking trails, parking and landscaping. The preferred operational model indicated in the Tennis Center Feasibility Study was to self-operate the tennis center, and a fee structure would be set up to have resident and non-resident rates to utilize the facility, according to the town. However, those items have not been finalized, and a fee structure has not been set at this time.
KTEN.com
Sherman emergency hospital shuts down
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — An emergency center that has served Sherman since 2018 abruptly announced its shutdown on Friday. In a statement posted on Facebook, Red River ER & Hospital said it is "closing indefinitely." "We've loved serving this community and are incredibly thankful for all our loyal patients....
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
KXII.com
CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
Denton County Tax Office reduces hours
The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector office is reducing its office hours, starting Wednesday. Denton County Tax Office locations will now be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. On all other weekdays, it will remain on the 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule. The new hours will...
Cristina: New Year, New Opportunities
At Denton County Transportation Authority, we are gaining steam in our mission to get you where you need and want to go. After seeing considerable gains in 2022, we are looking forward to a great year in 2023. DCTA ended last fiscal year with a clear understanding of the work...
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
dallasexpress.com
Which Local Restaurants Failed Inspection
The Dallas Express is starting a monthly feature examining restaurant inspections in Dallas County — highlighting those who have passed as well as those failing and at risk of closure. With the City’s procedures publicized little — and often difficult to understand even when they are — The People’s...
Fire causes $500k in damage to Denton restaurant
Boca 31, a Latin American restaurant in Denton, is closed indefinitely after a fire caused significant damage Tuesday night. The Denton Fire Department responded to the blaze at 207 South Bell Ave., just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is directly across the street from the fire station, so firefighters arrived less than two minutes after the 911 call was placed, according to Denton FD.
Exciting Details Emerge About New Bojangles Locations In Texas
Here's where and when the new Bojangles locations in Texas are expected to open!
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOURGEOIS, JONAH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ARREST...
