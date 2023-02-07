PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO