4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
The Winchester Mystery House: The Hundred Year CurseMaiya Devi DahalSan Jose, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
NBC Bay Area
Police Make Arrest in Deadly San Francisco House Fire and Explosion
San Francisco police announced Friday night that they made an arrest in a deadly house fire and explosion in the city's Sunset District. Police said on social media that the 53-year-old suspect was booked for manslaughter, manufacturing drugs and two counts of child endangerment. bart 16 hours ago. San Francisco...
Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal weekend shooting
SAN JOSE -- A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend inside an East San Jose home.San Jose police said Anthony Samaro of San Jose was arrested without incident on Feb. 4.According to investigators, officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center on a report of an adult male beginning treated for a gunshot wound at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 3rd.The victim was self-transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was shot at a residence in the 2000 block of Pepper Way....
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Brentwood police search for 3 at-large robbery suspects
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way. Video (above) shows one of the […]
Arrest made in October 2022 shooting
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department made an arrest connected to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 3, 2022. Police learned the suspect in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson of Richmond, was bailing out of the Contra Costa County Jail on Wednesday. Officers met Johnson and arrested him after […]
NBC Bay Area
Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland
A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek Police Investigate Incident at Las Lomas High School
Officers responded to Las Lomas High School Friday to investigate unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, police said. Responding officers conducted a search of the campus and found no evidence of any crime. Police were working with school staff to release students for the day. No other information was immediately...
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Trying to Kill His Family in Devils Slide Cliff Plunge Due in Court
A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving off a cliff at Devils Slide was due to face a judge in San Mateo County court Thursday. Dharmesh Patel was expected to enter a plea on charges he tried to kill his wife and two young children after investigators say he drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff along Highway 1 south of Pacifica on Jan. 2.
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
Female pedestrian dies in Friday morning San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- An adult female pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.Police said the collision was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road near Cataldi Park in northeast San Jose. Arriving officers rendered aid to the woman who was taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity was not released as the coroner attempted to notify her next of kin.The driver fled the scene and remained at large. Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle.The fatality was the third pedestrian death on San Jose city streets so far in 2023.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
SFPD seeks information, offers reward in Fillmore District homicide
The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in the Fillmore District. Officers were called just after 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 6 to the 600 block of Larch Way, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the shooting and found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no victims or suspects were located at the time, according to a department statement. ...
Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto
MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Sentenced in Fentanyl Overdose Death of East Bay Teen
An East Bay family says they finally have a sense of closure in the death of their 14-year-old daughter. She died of an overdose and on Thursday, the man prosecutors say gave her the drug was sentenced to prison for his role in her death. While the pain will never...
NBC Bay Area
Gilroy Community Mourns Man Suspected of Dying From Fentanyl Overdose
The Gilroy community gathered Wednesday to mourn the loss of a man suspected of dying from fentanyl overdose. Family members say Owen Alonzo was one of four men who were recently found unresponsive inside a home and their message was: get help. One by one, loved ones spoke about the...
NBC Bay Area
Investigation Continues Into Deadly San Francisco House Fire and Explosion
The investigation continues into what sparked a deadly house fire and explosion in San Francisco's Sunset District. Neighbors on Friday also returned home to address damage to their properties following Thursday's blast. A portion of 22nd Avenue was still blocked Friday. In addition, heavy equipment was still on scene clearing out debris and a number of cylinders, tanks and other items.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco DA Asks Attorney General to Take Over Deadly Police Shooting Case
A new controversy brewing over deadly police shooting half a decade ago. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is now asking the California Attorney General’s Office to take over a criminal case against a former San Francisco police officer. In an eight-page letter that NBC Bay Area obtained...
