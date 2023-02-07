I want to know from the stupid governor. are you going to tell somebody that's had a house built it's 30 years old or 5 years old or a year old or even 100 years old. and it uses natural gas to eat with and they're hot water and cook with it. how much money do you think it would take a new house today it's already built it has a gas furnace for natural gas hot water tank that's natural gas to be changed. for electric to be in the house you got to put rewire and everything else and cut into the wall little electric deals heaters. not much money it's going to cost the older of those homes and doesn't matter what home. apartment buildings. trailer houses. not sure what's wrong figure out the cost today what it would be to be done I dare you to governor
Comments / 3