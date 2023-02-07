ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Buffalo Sabres MUST improve blue line before trade deadline

After a blowout loss against the Calgary Flames, the Buffalo Sabres have a huge issue. Here is how they can go about fixing it. Ten days after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres suffered a terrible loss at the hands of the Calgary Flames, both losses taking place at home. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first period, Buffalo allowed seven unanswered goals, which is the reason why I’m writing this article.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy