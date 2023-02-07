Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Pet Stories: Meet Stormy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Stormy! She is a seven-month-old cat looking for her forever home. Stormy has been a shelter cat since she was very little. When she was a kitten she had a broken pelvis that has since healed and now she is ready for adoption. She has a great demeanor and is a very active cat who loves attention and playing with toys. She didn’t seem to be shy and can be very playful. She loves windows and she love to climb. Stormy has been around other cats and would do well or in a multi cat home.
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WDBJ7.com
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
WDBJ7.com
Sisters with rare genetic disorder receive help and hope
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pair of sisters, born with a rare genetic disorder, traveled 300 miles to the Roanoke Valley to get help. They ended up with life changing results at hope. Anna and Bella were diagnosed years apart with CASK, a rare genetic disorder. Their mother, Emily Burkhart,...
WDBJ7.com
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
WDBJ7.com
7STYLE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While every day is a day to celebrate the people you love, Valentine’s Day is a tradition many take part in. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller gives us several affordable Valentine’s Day suggestions for a delicious and indulgent stay-at-home evening. He also shared some local gift ideas for him and her.
WDBJ7.com
Danville’s House of Hope expands to provide additional guests with temporary shelter
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - House of Hope now has a shelter exclusively for women, single mothers and children. The additional shelter is called Norma’s Place, after Norma Brower, a House of Hope board member and city of Danville employee. “She saw that the need for homelessness services and emergency...
WDBJ7.com
Shushok shares experience with dyslexia during visit to North Cross School
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Shushok became the 12th President of Roanoke College last year. He says that would surprise a younger version of himself - the high school student in McKinney Texas, who was convinced he couldn’t succeed in the classroom. This week, Shushok shared his experience...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Big Lick Comic Con
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke for the weekend. 7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to JD Sutphin, the owner and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment, about the event and the tribute planned for Jason David Frank, known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise. Frank died in November 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring on the horizon, people start thinking about festivals. What goes with festivals? Food trucks! One you need to be on the lookout for is Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs in the Roanoke Valley. We check them out in this week’s Hometown Eats!
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Museum of Natural History welcomes modern-day Dinosaur Discoveries exhibit
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A unique dinosaur exhibit is coming to the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Dinosaur Discoveries is a partnership between the Virginia Museum of Natural History and the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The exhibit explores how current thinking of dinosaur biology has changed...
WDBJ7.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing Bundt Cakes stopped by the WDBJ7 studio to show off some of their delicious cakes. The business is located at 19399 Forest Rd in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Community College launches new CDL training program
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is now offering a CDL Training program. DCC is partnering with Ancora Education to provide a full time and part time truck driving course. 8 students will earn their CDL certification every 4 or 8 weeks. They started to program in response to...
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in custody,...
WDBJ7.com
Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
Comments / 0