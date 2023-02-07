ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

wfxrtv.com

US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Have you seen them? Wytheville police looking for shoplifting suspects

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Wytheville Police Department said they are seeking the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. According to police, the shoplifting occurred on Monday, January 30th at Rural King in Wytheville. Police said two men traveling together enter the store and collect a chainsaw, boots,...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville shooting suspect arrested

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hillsville PD investigating trailer theft from Floyd Pike

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hillsville Police Department is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a garage on January 31. Investigators say around 1 a.m. a five-by-ten black dumper trailer with white wheels was stolen from Floyd Pike in Hillsville. During their investigation, officers obtained footage that shows a gray extended cab truck with a toolbox at the scene.
HILLSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Abandoned Galax home catches fire

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire in the Woodlawn area on February 11. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday when crews were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Partridge Road. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned house and about one acre of brush around it in flames.
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
WJHL

Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with setting fire to an occupied building in Chilhowie. According to Chilhowie police, John Edward Callahan, 63, was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West Lee Highway at around 12:30 p.m. […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WXII 12

'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Martinsville Police identify victim in Fayette Street area shooting

UPDATE 2/7 at 11:57 A.M.: The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) has identified the victim that was shot during an incident on February 6 in the Fayette and Spencer Street Area. Officers say 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg around 6:42 p.m. on Monday evening. He was taken to […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Police search for bobcat stolen from construction site

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department (PPD) is searching for a white Bobcat S250 Skid Steer that was reported stolen on Tuesday 7. Investigators say the Bobcat was last seen around a month ago at construction site on Bertha Street. Police say the bobcat that was stolen looks similar to the picture below.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff: No chemicals found after Wednesday call on Sandy Ridge

SANDY RIDGE – A Wednesday report of a chemical smell at a Sandy Ridge residence ended with five people sent to an area hospital but no sign of gas or chemicals. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday that a Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew first responded to the 11:25 p.m. call from a home on Chantilly Road. The crew used a sensor device and got a low oxygen reading, he said, and three children and two adults sent to an area hospital for observation.
SANDY RIDGE, NC
WXII 12

Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

