SANDY RIDGE – A Wednesday report of a chemical smell at a Sandy Ridge residence ended with five people sent to an area hospital but no sign of gas or chemicals. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday that a Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew first responded to the 11:25 p.m. call from a home on Chantilly Road. The crew used a sensor device and got a low oxygen reading, he said, and three children and two adults sent to an area hospital for observation.

SANDY RIDGE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO