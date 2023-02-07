Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
US 460 vehicle crash leads to fire in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Police Department (BPD) and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that led to a fire on US 460 west in Blacksburg on Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers and the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department went to US 460 at...
MISSING: Forsyth Co. deputies searching for a 17-year-old girl
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old girl is missing and Forsyth County deputies need your help finding her. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Alexandra Marie Patton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Patton was last seen at...
WSET
Have you seen them? Wytheville police looking for shoplifting suspects
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Wytheville Police Department said they are seeking the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. According to police, the shoplifting occurred on Monday, January 30th at Rural King in Wytheville. Police said two men traveling together enter the store and collect a chainsaw, boots,...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville shooting suspect arrested
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested after a shooting that took place on Monday, according to the City of Martinsville. 23-year-old Tamarius Martin was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied building. All of the charges are felonies, according to the city.
Man arrested in Martinsville Fayette Street area shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department says it has arrested 23-year-old Tamarius Keshun Martin in the shooting incident that left a teen hospitalized on February 6. Around 6:41 p.m. on Monday night, officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the Fayette and Spencer Street area. When officers arrived, […]
wfxrtv.com
Hillsville PD investigating trailer theft from Floyd Pike
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Hillsville Police Department is searching for a trailer that was stolen from a garage on January 31. Investigators say around 1 a.m. a five-by-ten black dumper trailer with white wheels was stolen from Floyd Pike in Hillsville. During their investigation, officers obtained footage that shows a gray extended cab truck with a toolbox at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned Galax home catches fire
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire in the Woodlawn area on February 11. Firefighters say the call came in around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday when crews were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of Partridge Road. When firefighters arrived, they found an abandoned house and about one acre of brush around it in flames.
WDBJ7.com
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
YAHOO!
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
A Forsyth County man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a pregnant woman with his car. Damian Berryman, 26, was driving down Burruss Mill Road earlier this month when he intentionally hit a pregnant woman with the mirror of his car, according to police reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WSET
Carroll County deputies on the hunt for breaking and entering suspect
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man who they say broke into Ridge Runner Antique Mall early Thursday morning. CCSO posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page. Anyone who has information should call Deputy Sizemore at 276-728-4146.
Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been charged with setting fire to an occupied building in Chilhowie. According to Chilhowie police, John Edward Callahan, 63, was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied dwelling on Tuesday. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West Lee Highway at around 12:30 p.m. […]
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Martinsville Police identify victim in Fayette Street area shooting
UPDATE 2/7 at 11:57 A.M.: The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) has identified the victim that was shot during an incident on February 6 in the Fayette and Spencer Street Area. Officers say 19-year-old Jasoni Hairston, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg around 6:42 p.m. on Monday evening. He was taken to […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police search for bobcat stolen from construction site
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department (PPD) is searching for a white Bobcat S250 Skid Steer that was reported stolen on Tuesday 7. Investigators say the Bobcat was last seen around a month ago at construction site on Bertha Street. Police say the bobcat that was stolen looks similar to the picture below.
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff: No chemicals found after Wednesday call on Sandy Ridge
SANDY RIDGE – A Wednesday report of a chemical smell at a Sandy Ridge residence ended with five people sent to an area hospital but no sign of gas or chemicals. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Thursday that a Sandy Ridge Volunteer Fire Department crew first responded to the 11:25 p.m. call from a home on Chantilly Road. The crew used a sensor device and got a low oxygen reading, he said, and three children and two adults sent to an area hospital for observation.
The dog that was in ‘extreme danger’ after Stokes County Animal Shelter hit max capacity has been adopted
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A dog in need has found a new home after the Stokes County Animal Shelter requested the public’s assistance. Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter was in “extreme danger” and needed a new home by Friday due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” the shelter received on […]
WDBJ7.com
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five students at Grayson County High School are getting ready to enter the workforce. “I think people shouldn’t be willing to try not to be afraid to try something new because this is new for Grayson County,” Grayson County High School senior and Real Performance Machinery Intern Ryan Perry said.
WXII 12
Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
Comments / 3