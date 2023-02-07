Read full article on original website
Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms
A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sentenced in shooting that left 4 dead in Pima County, including constable
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation for lying to federal authorities about his role in a shooting that left four people dead including a Pima County constable. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana received a time-served sentence Wednesday. He also...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of hitting Tucson police officer with vehicle facing several charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said the officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in the area when he...
KOLD-TV
Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Detectives Seize More Than 93 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Following Tucson Search Warrant
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) served a search warrant in the area of South 6th Avenue and East Ajo Way in Tucson. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9. Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver. The Tucson Police Department said...
Police: Suspected DUI driver rams police vehicle
A Tucson police car-involved wreck at Stone and Glenn Thursday shut down the intersection. KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson police for information on the wreck.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Tucson police officer hit by vehicle loses leg, faces long recovery
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson police officer who was seriously injured in a crash early Thursday morning had his lower leg amputated and still faces a long recovery, officials said. The Tucson Police Department said the officer is still in critical condition but is stable now. The TPD...
TPD officer hit by car highlights traffic stop danger
Tucson Police say early Thursday, at Stone and Glenn, police cars parked with emergency lights on were not enough to stop a suspected DUI driver from plowing into an earlier
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Officer injured in crash, was responding to report of man lying in road
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson police officer was seriously injured when his patrol car was struck near the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue early Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said the officer was responding to a hit-and-run pedestrian accident in the area when he...
School: PCSD investigates threat to Emily Gray Junior High
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a threat made to Emily Gray Junior High Friday. According to the school, a student made threatening remarks about a possible plan to harm others.
TPD officer hit by car, badly hurt
A driver hit a TPD officer as he worked another case early Thursday morning. As of Thursday afternoon Tucson Police reported the officer in stable condition with the driver charged with DUI.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting
Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
KOLD-TV
Pima Sheriff Nanos shares lessons learned during body camera rollout
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is taking a look back. It’s been nearly a year since the department implemented body cameras. The process hasn’t been without a few bumps and lessons along the way. Nanos said the cameras are helping his department improve...
Theft at public gem show brings security concerns for vendors
One booth experienced a theft earlier this week of a high-priced knife. Here's how other vendors are feeling about security.
Police looking for driver involved in serious hit-and-run
The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash near Stone Avenue involving an unresponsive man. The incident occurred on Feb. 9 around 1:30 a.m. at north of
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KOLD-TV
Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
