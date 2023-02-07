ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for possible human remains near Interstate 19, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for possible human remains near Interstate 19 and Valencia Road in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Tucson Police Department said someone called about the remains around 5 p.m. Officers and crime investigators responded to the 6700 block of South Renaissance Drive,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Another Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee facing charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a little over two months, three Pima County Sheriff’s Department employees have been accused of serious crimes. On Jan. 6, Pima County Corrections Sgt. Jeremy Kreibich was pulled over on suspicion of DUI in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said it...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for suspect who hit pedestrian, fled scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the suspect who hit a man and fled the scene in Tucson early Thursday, Feb. 9. Following the pedestrian accident, a Tucson police officer was seriously hurt when he was hit by a possible DUI driver. The Tucson Police Department said...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee accused of fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the second time in less than a month, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department employee has been accused of a serious crime. The PCSD said Corrections Sgt. Stephen Perko was booked on a felony fraud charge on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Perko has been accused...
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Tucson Man Sentenced for Making False Statement to Federal Agents During Investigation into Mass Shooting

Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to a time-served sentence and three years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine for lying to federal agents in connection with an investigation into a mass shooting in Tucson. As a result of Quintana’s felony conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm.
TUCSON, AZ
kwayradio.com

4 lbs of Meth Found in Car

An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KOLD-TV

Officers make huge fentanyl bust at Douglas port

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal officers found around 180,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle at the port in Douglas on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customs and Border Protection said Area Port of Douglas officers stopped a 34-year-old Mexican man and checked his SUV. CBP said the man, who has not...
TUCSON, AZ

