Blacksburg, VA

Power restored at Cave Spring High School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
ROANOKE, VA
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
ROANOKE, VA
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
ROANOKE, VA
Rivalry between Hokies & Hoos extends to House floor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It was time to pay up in the House of Delegates Friday afternoon, after a friendly wager on the recent Virginia Tech - UVA men’s basketball game. Del. Chris Runion (R-Rockingham Co.) a Virginia Tech graduate, and Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle Co.) a UVA grad, made the bet before the Hokies beat the Wahoos last Saturday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WCC offering HEALS program to students in recovery

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “HEALS” is Wytheville Community College’s five pronged approach to helping students in recovery. “HEALS actually stands for harm reduction, empathy, advocacy, listening and safe spaces,” WCC’s Michelle Bryant said. Part of the program is Recovery Fitness, a weekly workout session aimed...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
ROANOKE, VA
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
VT men’s basketball defeats Notre Dame 93-87

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball team defeated the Fighting Irish on the road Saturday, 93-87. Grant Basile scored 33 points to lead the four players that landed in double digits. The Hokies are at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in custody,...
ROANOKE, VA
Sisters with rare genetic disorder receive help and hope

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pair of sisters, born with a rare genetic disorder, traveled 300 miles to the Roanoke Valley to get help. They ended up with life changing results at hope. Anna and Bella were diagnosed years apart with CASK, a rare genetic disorder. Their mother, Emily Burkhart,...
ROANOKE, VA
7@four previews Big Lick Comic Con

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke for the weekend. 7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to JD Sutphin, the owner and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment, about the event and the tribute planned for Jason David Frank, known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise. Frank died in November 2022.
ROANOKE, VA
7STYLE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While every day is a day to celebrate the people you love, Valentine’s Day is a tradition many take part in. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller gives us several affordable Valentine’s Day suggestions for a delicious and indulgent stay-at-home evening. He also shared some local gift ideas for him and her.
ROANOKE, VA

