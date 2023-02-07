Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
WDBJ7.com
Action plan will be developed to try eliminating road deaths in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roads was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work toward that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WDBJ7.com
VT students collecting donations for earthquake relief
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Virginia Tech are working to help support those in need in Turkey. The Turkish Student Association is fundraising and collecting donations for people affected by this past week’s earthquakes. The group is asking for new and gently used winter clothing and hygiene products.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools course registration ends Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The registration deadline for the 2023-2024 Roanoke City public middle and high school courses is Friday. Friday’s course registration deadline includes registering for Advanced Placement and Career and Technical Education Classes held at Lucy Addison Middle School and William Fleming High School. Since early January,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City releases plan to build 40 affordable housing units using federal funding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Access to Affordable housing is a problem affecting cities across the nation and right here at home. But Roanoke City administrators are hoping to use new funding to address housing needs in the area. Dawn Sandoval is the founder of The Least of These Ministry. A...
WDBJ7.com
“Direct Deals Roanoke” to host grand opening on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new business has opened its doors in Roanoke and will host a grand opening celebration Saturday. “Direct Deals Roanoke” has items you’d find at major retailers, but for less. “We are a big box liquidation shop. So we get close out overstocks,...
WDBJ7.com
Rivalry between Hokies & Hoos extends to House floor
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It was time to pay up in the House of Delegates Friday afternoon, after a friendly wager on the recent Virginia Tech - UVA men’s basketball game. Del. Chris Runion (R-Rockingham Co.) a Virginia Tech graduate, and Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle Co.) a UVA grad, made the bet before the Hokies beat the Wahoos last Saturday.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Safety receives the largest grant in its history
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County’s Public Safety department received the largest grant in its history. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded them a two-year grant of $438,239. Funds will be used to purchase new equipment like- electric power tools, fire hoses, radios,...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board approves qualifications for next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The application process to fill the open Franklin County Public Schools superintendent position will open Monday through the Virginia School Boards Association. The School Board met Friday night and unanimously approved the list of qualifications the candidate needs to meet. “We had a survey that...
WDBJ7.com
WCC offering HEALS program to students in recovery
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “HEALS” is Wytheville Community College’s five pronged approach to helping students in recovery. “HEALS actually stands for harm reduction, empathy, advocacy, listening and safe spaces,” WCC’s Michelle Bryant said. Part of the program is Recovery Fitness, a weekly workout session aimed...
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
WDBJ7.com
Grayson County High School and Real Performance Machinery partner to provide students workforce opportunities
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five students at Grayson County High School are getting ready to enter the workforce. “I think people shouldn’t be willing to try not to be afraid to try something new because this is new for Grayson County,” Grayson County High School senior and Real Performance Machinery Intern Ryan Perry said.
WDBJ7.com
Shushok shares experience with dyslexia during visit to North Cross School
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Frank Shushok became the 12th President of Roanoke College last year. He says that would surprise a younger version of himself - the high school student in McKinney Texas, who was convinced he couldn’t succeed in the classroom. This week, Shushok shared his experience...
WDBJ7.com
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
WDBJ7.com
Wythe County provides updates to dog shelter
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Dog Shelter is showing off some new improvements to the facility. Over the last few weeks, the county sanded the floors, and repainted the floors and walls. The county says these updates are important to maintain the facility and help make it...
WDBJ7.com
VT men’s basketball defeats Notre Dame 93-87
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball team defeated the Fighting Irish on the road Saturday, 93-87. Grant Basile scored 33 points to lead the four players that landed in double digits. The Hokies are at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
WDBJ7.com
One person shot in NW Roanoke, suspect in custody
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW Saturday evening, according to Roanoke Police. The extent of the injuries is unknown. The shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. A suspect is in custody,...
WDBJ7.com
Sisters with rare genetic disorder receive help and hope
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pair of sisters, born with a rare genetic disorder, traveled 300 miles to the Roanoke Valley to get help. They ended up with life changing results at hope. Anna and Bella were diagnosed years apart with CASK, a rare genetic disorder. Their mother, Emily Burkhart,...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Big Lick Comic Con
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comic Con returns to Roanoke for the weekend. 7@four’s Logan Sherrill spoke to JD Sutphin, the owner and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment, about the event and the tribute planned for Jason David Frank, known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise. Frank died in November 2022.
WDBJ7.com
7STYLE: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While every day is a day to celebrate the people you love, Valentine’s Day is a tradition many take part in. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller gives us several affordable Valentine’s Day suggestions for a delicious and indulgent stay-at-home evening. He also shared some local gift ideas for him and her.
