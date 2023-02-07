The year 2022 was a particularly strong one in horror filmmaking, and Brandon Cronenberg tried to carry that torch into 2023 with his sci-fi horror thriller “Infinity Pool.” Brandon — son of legendary director David Cronenberg, known for his bone-chilling body horror — has much to prove beyond just making a great movie. He inevitably has to prove that he can at least come close to matching the success of his father, who is known for classics such as “The Fly” and “Crash.” But while “Infinity Pool” contains a lot of promising material, Brandon’s latest film needs much more to be placed in conversation with the finest works of the senior Croenenberg.

