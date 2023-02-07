Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
Women’s water polo posts 5-1 record at Bruno Classic
The No. 25 women’s water polo team kicked off its season last weekend in dominant fashion, winning five of six games at the three-day Bruno Classic Invitational hosted by Brown at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The team is coming off a 25-win season last year — the...
nrinow.news
Parents, coaches petition RIIL for rule change while N.S. athletes spend a season off the ice
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Efforts are underway to change the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s rules governing participation in co-op teams, following a winter season that some say lacked fair opportunity for some of North Smithfield’s young female athletes. A petition started by one town parent in favor of...
Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor
Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
Brown Daily Herald
Haffenreffer did not adequately consult with Narragansett Tribe regarding possession of human remains, Narragansett officials say
The University’s Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology failed to adequately consult the Narragansett Indian Tribe about the museum’s possession of 10 human remains and 24 funerary objects associated with the Narragansett, according to John Brown, historic preservation officer for the Narragansett Indian Tribe. Under the 1990 Native American Graves...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
Brown Daily Herald
Smiley hosts forum for PPD chief candidates
Mayor Brett Smiley and former Providence Chief of Police Col. Hugh Clements presented the top three candidates for Providence police chief at a community forum Wednesday. The candidates — Providence Police Department Majors Kevin Lanni, David Lapatin and Oscar Perez — were asked questions based on results from a survey on leadership qualities and public safety priorities released to the public Jan. 13.
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
This New England Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England. Yes, 216 Main Street in Pawtucket is a former...
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
RI restaurant sending donations overseas to Turkey
One Rhode Island restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
RI National Guard soldier killed in crash remembered for humility, tireless work ethic
Rhode Island National Guard Command Sergeant Major Richard Winkelman was on his way to Joint Force Headquarters Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck and crashed on Route 102.
VIDEO: A look inside Twin River’s new expansion
The 40,000-sq. ft. expansion, featuring slot machines, table games, and more, is scheduled to open in mid- to late April.
$90K renovation planned for popular walking, fishing area in Narragansett
A section of the Narragansett coastline frequented by hikers, fishers, birdwatchers and photographers will soon be getting an upgrade.
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
