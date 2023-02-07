ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown Daily Herald

Women’s water polo posts 5-1 record at Bruno Classic

The No. 25 women’s water polo team kicked off its season last weekend in dominant fashion, winning five of six games at the three-day Bruno Classic Invitational hosted by Brown at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The team is coming off a 25-win season last year — the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Haffenreffer did not adequately consult with Narragansett Tribe regarding possession of human remains, Narragansett officials say

The University’s Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology failed to adequately consult the Narragansett Indian Tribe about the museum’s possession of 10 human remains and 24 funerary objects associated with the Narragansett, according to John Brown, historic preservation officer for the Narragansett Indian Tribe. Under the 1990 Native American Graves...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Smiley hosts forum for PPD chief candidates

Mayor Brett Smiley and former Providence Chief of Police Col. Hugh Clements presented the top three candidates for Providence police chief at a community forum Wednesday. The candidates — Providence Police Department Majors Kevin Lanni, David Lapatin and Oscar Perez — were asked questions based on results from a survey on leadership qualities and public safety priorities released to the public Jan. 13.
PROVIDENCE, RI
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
EXETER, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy