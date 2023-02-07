Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Stray Bullet Grazes Woman's Head as She Stood in Doorway of Residence: Police
A woman was grazed by a stray bullet in New Haven Friday night, but it could've been much worse. Police say at least one person had fired shots over on Kossuth Street around 7:20 that evening, with one of those shots grazing a woman's head. The woman had been standing...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
NBC Connecticut
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Hospitalized After Shooting on Townsend Street in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Townsend Street Friday evening. Authorities said they were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was outside his home when he was...
NBC Connecticut
Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation
A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
News 12
Family of Bridgeport murder victim: Tyeshon King was 'an awesome father'
The family of Bridgeport murder victim Tyeshon King spoke with News 12 on Saturday – saying that he was an "awesome father." Police say King died after being shot multiple times in a parking lot on Trumbull Avenue Monday night – up the street from his family's home.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven police make murder arrest
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
2 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 West in Southington
Two people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 west in Southington early Saturday morning. According to state police, a 29-year-old woman from Bristol was traveling eastbound in the westbound center lane near exit 30 when she collided head-on with another vehicle around 2:45 a.m. After the...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
ctexaminer.com
Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves
There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
News 12
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
A man who was fatally shot in Bridgeport this week was remembered Friday as a great father, a son and a hardworking citizen. Tyheem Scales, 26, was shot and killed on William Street Monday afternoon. "A light to his family, a light to his daughter and a light to the...
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash
A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
Eyewitness News
Weapon found in Hamden School
Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. UConn Freshman Concerned about Nighttime Thefts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There have been...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power
2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
