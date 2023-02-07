ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

Teen Hospitalized After Shooting on Townsend Street in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating after a teen was shot on Townsend Street Friday evening. Authorities said they were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he was outside his home when he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation. Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes. Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It...
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Seriously Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 West in Southington

Two people are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 west in Southington early Saturday morning. According to state police, a 29-year-old woman from Bristol was traveling eastbound in the westbound center lane near exit 30 when she collided head-on with another vehicle around 2:45 a.m. After the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Federal Grant will Help Stamford Police Catch Auto Thieves

There is good news for Stamford residents who nervously watch home-security videos of hooded thieves stepping through their yards and down their driveways, trying the handles of their cars. Stamford police got a $94,444 grant to spend on catching criminals who steal cars and whatever’s in them. The grant...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon

A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Weapon found in Hamden School

Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. UConn Freshman Concerned about Nighttime Thefts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There have been...
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash Knocks Out Power

2023-02-09@10:52pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 3 car crash at Asylum and Boston Avenue has knocked the power out in the area. I wonder how many people are gong to ask about the power outage because Facebook doesn’t show you all our posts. But you could download our FREE app paid for by BMW of Bridgeport! Apple and Android!
BRIDGEPORT, CT

