WGME
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
Police chase involving 16-year-old leads to crash in Windham
WINDHAM, Maine — A multi-vehicle crash in Windham Wednesday night was the result of a 16-year-old boy leading law enforcement on a chase through multiple towns, Windham police said in a news release early Thursday morning. The teen had been reported missing from Massachusetts and was located by Bridgton...
wgan.com
High-speed chase in Maine midcoast ends with charges for teenage driver
Two teenagers were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that started in Wiscasset. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Route 27 around 11:30 a.m. Monday because it had no plates. They said the car sped off,...
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Unified Court closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Feb. 2-8. Allan M. Hurd, 31, of Liberty, domestic violence criminal threatening in Liberty Sept. 13, 2020, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended and two years of probation. Cory R. Barter, 38, of...
wgan.com
Police investigate shooting in Lewiston that left 3 people hospitalized
Three people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend. Police said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Three victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the apartment.
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
truecountry935.com
What Was the Unusual Odor in Augusta?
The Augusta Fire Department, on Facebook this morning, Feb. 10, posted that it had received several inquiries about a foul odor coming from north of the city.
newbedfordguide.com
Biddeford Police charge New Bedford man for discharge of firearm, crack cocaine, assault
“The Biddeford Police Department announces the arrest of Julius Andrade (20 years of age) of Allen Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, who was wanted by the Biddeford Police on charges of Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, both Class C felonies. Mr. Andrade was...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
WMTW
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
Scarborough BMV to remain closed through at least Wednesday, maybe longer
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Due to a need for ongoing repairs and cleanup, the Scarborough Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branch will be closed through at least Wednesday, Feb. 15, if not all of next week. As a result of last weekend’s historically cold temperatures, a roof drain above the...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
wgan.com
Portland community members protest ‘It’s Ok to be white’ banner displayed in park
A banner reading “it’s OK to be white” held up by Richard Ward in Portland’s Congress Square Park has been denounced by several city councilors and caused dozens of community members to join anti-racism protests in the same park. “Why I held up that particular message...
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
NEWS CENTER Maine
